ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

When a Sheep Drives a Jeep

buncombeschools.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Hominy Valley Elementary learned about force and motion in a unique way. We’ve heard the saying when pigs fly, but how about when a sheep drives a Jeep? That’s what third-graders in Ms. Lindsey Mills' class experienced with a fun science experiment on February 17....

buncombeschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

bighorn sheep garden of the gods

Some of the largest and strongest sheep in the world call our backyard home. The Rocky Mountain Bighorn sheep in colorado’s state mammal.
ANIMALS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Jeep EV

The 2024 Jeep EV is the working name of the off-road brand's first all-electric vehicle, and it could arrive as early as next year as a 2024 model. Along with announcing plans to bring an EV to market, Jeep released an image of the upcoming model, which looks like it could be similar in size to the compact Compass. Either way, the rugged design and new-look seven-slot grille will help ensure everyone knows it's a Jeep product. While we know next to nothing about to specifications and features, we'd wager that the 2024 Jeep EV will offer about 250 miles of range and be based on a rear-drive platform that will also allow for an all-wheel-drive option.
CARS
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Bcs Communications Dept#Hominy Valley Elementary
95 Rock KKNN

Sleep in a Sheep Wagon on a Ranch in Colorado

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for people who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are beyond the traditional tent in the woods. This Colorado Frontier Tent is a Great...
COLORADO STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Jeep Wrangler EV

Jeep has been talking about an electrified future, and it's going make that talk a reality with an EV version of the brand's iconic Wrangler off-roader. Previewed by a concept car at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, the Wrangler EV is closer to reality than ever before. That concept vehicle, called Magneto, featured four chassis-mounted battery packs positioned for optimum weight distribution. In a video released by Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, a Wrangler EV is shown to have a biometric recognition system, which uses physical cues or data, —things like facial recognition or fingerprints—to confirm the identity of the owner and allow the vehicle to be started and driven. The company indicates the electric Wrangler may also have a feature that enables it to recharge other EVs. Jeep already sells a plug-in hybrid version of the Wrangler called the 4xe, so it seems likely that a fully-electric version isn't far off.
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
Richmond.com

Chesterfield farmer raises sheep and weaves clothing with Merino sheep wool

Early on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 27, a special delivery came to Ruxville Farm in western Chesterfield County. Actually, it was two special arrivals. Twin lambs were born on the farm, on the very day that the farm’s co-owner Kim Harrison, a sheep and horse farmer, was hosting an open house for the community to come and see her farm and her home-based wool business.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
torquenews.com

Jeep Promising to Electrify Fans at the Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep is teasing two of its vehicles that will be attending the annual off-roading event. At least one of the vehicles will be a high-performing Jeep 4xe SUV. The other is a tricked out Jeep Gladiator. Mardi Gras is Tuesday, which means that it is almost time for the Easter...
CARS
My Country 95.5

Studies Continue on Big Horn Sheep in the Laramie Region

Throughout the month of February, the Laramie Region wildlife personnel fitted GPS collars on more than two dozen bighorn sheep ewes in the Laramie Peak and Douglas Creek. Collared bighorn sheep in the Laramie Peak herd is part of an ongoing disease surveillance study that hopes to identify respiratory pathogens that are known to affect bighorn sheep.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy