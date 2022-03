California is doing it, Virginia has done it, and New York City is on board also. But D.C. isn’t yet moving to lift its mask mandate for schools. Speaking on Monday about new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying localities can lift the mask mandates in schools if COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations remain low, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said her administration was reviewing the guidance — but that no immediate changes were expected.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO