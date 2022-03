Brunswick Corporation has grown its operations at a nice clip in recent years, with demand in 2021 coming in particularly strong. For those in the middle class and above, one popular form of recreation involves boats and other types of recreational vehicles. There are a number of companies today that focus on this space. But one of the more interesting as of late is a firm called Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Based on strong financial performance achieved in the company's 2021 fiscal year, shares of the business are trading at levels that should be considered attractive both relative to similar firms and on an absolute basis. Even in the event that financial performance pulls back some, shares are, at worst, fairly valued. This creates a favorable risk to reward opportunity for investors to consider buying into.

BRUNSWICK, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO