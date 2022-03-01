ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Oak Park Businesses Welcome End Of Mask Mandate

By 26 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 mask mandate has been lifted in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

KGW

Spokane businesses and residents react to lifted mask mandates

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday the state indoor mask mandate would be lifted on March 12, nine days earlier than his previous recommendation. Some businesses are looking forward to the mask mandate lift, but other industries said not much would change, despite the end of the official mandate.
SPOKANE, WA
WWLP

Springfield mask mandate ends Monday

A significant drop in Springfield's COVID cases during the past few weeks has prompted Mayor Domenic Sarno and Public Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to allow the citywide mask mandate to expire next Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WEHT/WTVW

Niemerg: End daycare mask mandates

Springfield, Ill. (WEHT) – State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) gave a statement calling on Governor Pritzker to end the mask mandate at daycare facilities. “Governor JB Pritzker insists he is ‘following the science’ but he continues to demonstrate he really does not understand what science is,” Niemerg says. “Study after study has shown kids under the […]
EDUCATION
KERO 23 ABC News

California to end school mask mandates

In California starting March 1st, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. After March 11, in schools and childcare facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMBC.com

Roeland Park to keep its indoor mask mandate

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on indoor masking,Roeland Park says it will keep its indoor mask mandate until at least March 16. Almost 7,000 people live in Roeland Park, and a lot more drive through it. When those people...
ROELAND PARK, KS
KFVS12

Illinois indoor mask mandate ends

QUINCY (WGEM) - Masks are no longer required in most indoors in the state of Illinois, having ended at 12:01 Monday morning. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision comes as hospitalizations and ICU capacity statewide continues to decrease. The governor also reminded people they should continue to take personal responsibility and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

City of Decatur repeals mask mandate for businesses

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council voted to amend city codes in order to remove mask requirements within city limits. City Code Chapters 50 Licenses, 52 Alcoholic Liquor and 73 Offenses were amended to delete the sections regarding mask requirements, distancing and other similar restrictions. The memo for this...
DECATUR, IL
KCRG.com

Johnson County ends mask mandate

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted to rescind the requirement for individuals to wear face coverings in Johnson County government buildings. The board states that the decision was based on new guidelines from the CDC regarding COVID precautions. They do warn that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

