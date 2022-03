U.S. federal regulators are looking to tighten the regulation on cryptocurrencies to prevent them from acting as a tool for Russia to circumvent sanctions. What Happened: Federal Reserve Chairman Pro Tempore Jerome Powell and multiple members of the House of Representatives called for congressional action on cryptocurrencies as a reaction to their potential use by Russia to avoid sanctions during the Wednesday hearing of the Committee on Financial Services. Powell said the crisis involving Russia "underscores the need for really congressional action on digital finance, including cryptocurrencies."

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO