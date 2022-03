Apple has always marched to its own beat, for better or worse. Most famously, in the cases of the Mac, the iPod and later the iPhone, its bold strategies paid off. Today, the company's singular style and occasionally unpredictable commitments have made it somewhat of an enigma among its brethren. While Amazon, Google and even Facebook have raced to acquire promising developers, expand their hardware offerings and beat the competition by controlling an ever-diversifying portfolio of products, Apple has kept making computers, phones and tablets -- and of course running the App Store and a suite of media and streaming platforms. Its foray into headphones, after purchasing Beats in 2014, represents one of the few investments into a truly new hardware category for the company (though Apple already made its own earbuds at that point).

