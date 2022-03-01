Check Out This Amazing Green-Furred Puppy That Calls Italy Home!

Have you ever seen a green dog? A couple from Nova Scotia, Canada, says their bulldog, Freya, recently gave birth to eight puppies, and the last one to be born had green fur. The rare discoloration has been documented before, and is believed to be caused by light-colored puppies coming into contact with green pigments from bile while in the womb. The family notes in a Facebook post that the puppy’s green coloring started to fade in the days since the birth, and experts say it will continue to fade in the coming weeks until it is completely gone.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO