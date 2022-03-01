Sylvester Stallone Reveals Who Would Win A Rocky Vs. Rambo Fight

A decade after Rocky turned him into a star, Sylvester Stallone tried his luck with another, weirder sports drama — centered around arm wrestling. Over the Top premiered on Feb. 12, 1987 and starred the Italian Stallion as Lincoln Hawk, a long haul trucker pulled into the world of professional arm wrestling tournaments. “Some fight for money... Some fight for glory... He's fighting for his son's love,” the tagline read. Presenting hokey lessons on love and family alongside maximal, sweaty arm wrestling battles, the oh-so-eighties film lived up to its title.
