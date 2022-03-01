ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sylvester Stallone Reveals Who Would Win A Rocky Vs. Rambo Fight

By Maxim Staff
Maxim.com
Maxim.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who ya...

www.maxim.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Is Flattered by Baby Crawling on ‘Rambo’ Blanket

A fan shared his kid walking over a “Rambo” blanket image, and it was enough to get Sylvester Stallone to show it some love. The 75-year-old father of five called the video “incredibly flattering.” The toddler obscures an image before walking off to reveal the larger Rambo face picture. The blanket looks to be a marketing item from 1982.
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

35 Years Ago: Sylvester Stallone Flops in ‘Over the Top’

A decade after Rocky turned him into a star, Sylvester Stallone tried his luck with another, weirder sports drama — centered around arm wrestling. Over the Top premiered on Feb. 12, 1987 and starred the Italian Stallion as Lincoln Hawk, a long haul trucker pulled into the world of professional arm wrestling tournaments. “Some fight for money... Some fight for glory... He's fighting for his son's love,” the tagline read. Presenting hokey lessons on love and family alongside maximal, sweaty arm wrestling battles, the oh-so-eighties film lived up to its title.
MOVIES
mansionglobal.com

This Week in Celebrity Homes: Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Gordon

This week in celebrity real estate: Sylvester Stallone sells Los Angeles mansion once asking $110 million—for a steep discount and Nascar great Jeff Gordon’s former Florida mansion—complete with an auto museum—sells for $36 million. Find more celebrity real estate stories from Mansion Global here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Lionsgate#Mgm#Rambos
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL
Maxim.com

Maxim.com

New York State
7
Followers
0
Post
512
Views
ABOUT

Catering to the modern man with content that promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers.

 https://www.maxim.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy