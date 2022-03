It is well known that the great Johann Sebastian Bach was part of a large family of 17th and 18th century German composers. But, apart from a couple of his sons, his relatives are not often heard. That changed on Friday, Feb. 25, when the Baroque performing group Agave brought six Bachs to the First Presbyterian Church in Palo Alto, in a concert sponsored by the San Francisco Early Music Society. Most were named Johann something, so they are best identified by their middle names.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO