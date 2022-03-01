ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Kardashians': The Family Teases Their 'Transformations' in Latest Trailer for Hulu Show

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans won’t have to wait much longer for the return of the Kardashians. On Monday, Hulu shared another super trailer for the family’s brand new series, The Kardashians. “back and better than ever. 🤍 #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America,”...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner Just Filed Paperwork for Something Called “Kardashian Jenner Productions”

Update from Kris Jenner and her 10 percent: TMZ reports that the momager has filed legal documents to trademark “Kardashian Jenner Productions.” According to said documents, Kris will become the president of the production company, which will reportedly entail “all things entertainment and pop culture.” The company will also oversee the Kardashian-Jenner “empire,” including their YouTube and social media channels. In other words, Kris Jenner is about to get richer.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Family#Kim And Kanye#Teases#Thekardashians#Star#The Ellen Degeneres Show
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Still Together? Their Relationship Status Explained

Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have had an unshakeable bond ever since the pair began dating in 2014. But are Kris and Corey still together?. Kris and Corey appear to still be a blissful couple, as they were the picture of happiness during a Valentine’s Day party on February 14, 2022, where she hosted pals Lori Loughlin, Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson for dinner at her home. Corey posed along with the ladies for an Instagram photo, smiling as he could be seen behind Kris’ left shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Kendall Jenner Just Rocked A Beach Blonde Pixie Cut

Remember back in September 2019 when Kendall Jenner dyed her hair blonde? Yeah, well, she’s rocking that shade again – but that's not all. This time, the lighter hair colour comes to us in the form of a pixie cut. Yep, you heard that right. The model just shared three Instagram posts, all with a series of pictures rocking the hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kourtney Kardashian's double pregnancy plan

She was the first Kardashian sister to have children, even going so far as to give birth on TV (anyone else remember the moment she literally pulled Penelope, now nine, out of her vajayjay while her family – and the world – watched? Dexterous stuff). So, it’s no...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy