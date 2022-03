A building fire on El Camino Real in Palo Alto late Thursday night took firefighters several hours to fully extinguish because the fire was smoldering inside one of the walls. The Feb. 24 blaze at the corner of El Camino Real and Margarita Avenue was reported around 11:30 p.m. and wasn't cleared by emergency responders until 3:06 a.m. on Friday morning, according to PulsePoint, an app that displays emergency response incidents.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO