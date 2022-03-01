Georgia State’s Payne embraces role of seventh-year senior

This year’s Class 4A semifinals may be the most intriguing overall field of teams seen within the classification in decades, and the justification for making that claim is how elusive state championships have been for all of the remaining programs. Out of the eight total boys and girls teams that have made it to this year’s Final Four, there are four teams looking for first-ever state titles and the most recent championship won by any of the schools that has previously won a state title was the Westover boys’ state crown in 2001.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 16 HOURS AGO