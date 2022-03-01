ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia State’s Payne embraces role of seventh-year senior

By Stan Awtrey
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The term “super senior” has become universally adopted to describe a college athlete who accepts an additional year of eligibility because of COVID. Georgia State’s Aubry Payne falls into a completely different category. ExplorePanther rewind: Payne's big day in 2021 Camellia Bowl victory. “A pawpaw senior,...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech secondary has new look

On Thursday morning, as Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker taught a new coverage to the team’s secondary, new defensive backs coach Travares Tillman played the role of tutor. As Thacker spoke to the players lined up across the field, his voice filling the indoor practice field, Tillman walked from position to position.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As usual, Georgia State is state’s best bet for men’s NCAA Tournament

We’ve come to expect a lot in March from Georgia State men’s basketball. The Panthers were the state’s best bet to be part of the NCAA Tournament for years with Rob Lanier’s predecessor, Ron Hunter. They missed the tourney the past two years. They struggled to even play games this season because of COVID-19 outbreaks and didn’t win much when they did take the court.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Payne, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia basketball player arrested

ATHENS — The hits keep coming for Georgia men’s basketball. Cam McDowell, a freshman guard, was arrested Friday and booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass/interference with property/family violence. He was taken into custody at Athens-Clarke County Jail at 6:24 p.m. the day before the Bulldogs’ home game against Florida and released on a cash bond four hours later. The charge is considered a misdemeanor.
ATHENS, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ex-Georgia guard Justin Shaffer: ‘It’d mean a lot’ to play for Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Shaffer, a Cedar Grove High School graduate, wouldn’t mind staying close to home to play in the NFL. During his NFL scouting combine interview Thursday, Shaffer said he’s spoken with the Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders and Cardinals, among others. His meetings with the Falcons went well, he said, and “It’d mean a lot” to join his hometown franchise, especially because his family wouldn’t have to travel far to see him play.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State University#Ball State#American Football#Georgia State#Covid#Explorepanther#Aarp#Gsu#Explorepayne
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 4A Blog: State titles have eluded semifinal field for more than two decades

This year’s Class 4A semifinals may be the most intriguing overall field of teams seen within the classification in decades, and the justification for making that claim is how elusive state championships have been for all of the remaining programs. Out of the eight total boys and girls teams that have made it to this year’s Final Four, there are four teams looking for first-ever state titles and the most recent championship won by any of the schools that has previously won a state title was the Westover boys’ state crown in 2001.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech to play Wake Forest in ACC women’s tournament

Georgia Tech will play Wake Forest in a second-round game Thursday at the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 6 seed in Greensboro, N.C. The 11th-seeded Demon Deacons, who defeated Virginia 61-53 on Wednesday, would appear a palatable opponent for the Jackets. Tech swept Wake Forest this season, winning 62-45 at McCamish Pavilion in December and 64-56 in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sunday in both teams’ final regular-season game.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 6A blog: Losses by No. 1-ranked teams leave door open for semifinalists

The No. 1-ranked boys and girls basketball teams will be among the missing teams when the Class 6A semifinals are played Saturday in Carrollton. Wheeler, the top-ranked boys team and defending state champion, was upset on the road by Grovetown 82-76 in overtime Tuesday night in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats were bidding for their third consecutive state championship and ninth overall.
CARROLLTON, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GHSA Dance and Game Day Cheer Championship Preview

The GHSA Game Day State Championship will take flight this weekend at Mercer University in Macon. Nearly 70 different routines will take place within the four different Divisions and it will start with Class 1A-2A programs. At last year’s Finals, North Gwinnett took Class 7A, Lee County won the 5A/6A division, Morgan County took Class 3A/4A and Haralson County grabbed the Class 1A/2A title. Haralson County was able to take down reigning state champion Jeff Davis scored 80.0 points and took on a field that also included Trion Commerce, Aquinas and Atlanta Classical Academy rounded out the top 5 finishers. On Friday, Mach 4 South Forsyth, Mill Creek, McIntosh, Tri-Cities, Marha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts and McDonough will compete in the Class 1A-7A Spirit Dance State Championship.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy