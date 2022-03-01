ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doswell, VA

Kings Dominion will go completely cashless starting March 12

By Joi Bass
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The next time you go to Kings Dominion - leave the cash at home, the...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 34

kelleybrothersconstruction
2d ago

guess that's it for me then... im not comfy pushing my card in a machine in those kind of places. to easy to get robbed

Reply(3)
25
About that
2d ago

Isn't that racist too? Like illegals won't be haven no fun🤣 without fees. When did cash is king stop.The government is tracking all spending that why they go to paper evidence for everything. I don't trust these type of changes.

Reply(5)
9
Mr. C
1d ago

if you don't have any of those cards you'll need to obtain one in order to participate in the fun. If This Were A polling place and you needed a card in order to vote everyone would be up in arms.

Reply
5
 

