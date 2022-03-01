ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wale Releases ‘Tiffany Nikes’ Video — Watch

By Akaash
hiphop-n-more.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWale is currently closing out his Under A Blue Moon Tour which supports his latest album Folarin II which dropped in October of last year. J. Cole, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and more made guest appearances. You can listen to it all the...

hiphop-n-more.com

hiphop-n-more.com

The Game & Wack 100 Claim ‘What Up Gangsta’ Was Written by Game for 50 Cent

The Game has been in the news a lot lately, mostly for controversial reasons because of his comments. On the Drink Champs podcast that debuts in full today, the Compton rapper claimed that Kanye West has done more for him in the last two weeks than what Dr. Dre did his entire career. Obviously that caught fans off-guard with many criticizing his disputable claims on a public platform like that.
sneakernews.com

Wale Raps About Diamond SB Dunks In Newest Tiffany Nikes Single

There was a time before the music industry infiltrated sneakers and brand deals weren’t handed out like pamphlets. Only a few names in hip-hop really mattered when it came to sneakers, and the name of Wale was atop the bastion of young stars that are household today in the over-saturated landscape of signature shoes and marketing promos. The DMV-native was often providing first looks at upcoming Nike footwear (primarily of the Foamposite, Trainer, and Boot category) thanks to random gossip blogs taking flicks of him at clubs, and a lot of his goods were unreleased samples as fit the brand’s default size 9 for manufacturing samples.
hiphop-n-more.com

Songwriter Royalties From Songs by Drake, 50 Cent, Travis Scott & More Up for Auction

With the music catalog market heating up, more and more options for users to have a stake in songwriter royalties are coming up every day. This week on royalty buying and selling platform Royalty Exchange, bidders have the opportunity to own a portion of songwriter royalties from a formidable catalog containing 67 songs which have a combined 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone from the top 5 titles. Titles include Travis Scott ‘STARGAZING’, Don Toliver ‘After Party’, 50 Cent ft. Chris Brown ‘I’m The Man’ and ILOVEMAKONNEN feat. Drake ‘Tuesday’ among others.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Wale Hits a Sneaker Shop for “Tiffany Nikes” Video

Wale reveals the music video for his new single “Tiffany Nikes,” from his Folarin II album. Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez also appear in the video. Wale pulls up to a sneaker shop in the video before performing the track inside. With each clip, the rapper’s charm virtually leaps off the screen, as the elegant and polished video intercuts vignettes of skateboarding and expensive footwear. He locks into a confident flow accented by creative rhymes and an instantly chantable chorus between vivid trumpets and simmering 808s.
Complex

Drake’s Nike Nocta Hot Step Releases on March 3

Drake will release his first collaborative Nike sneaker, the Nocta Hot Step, on March 3. His Nocta brand announced the release date Monday, although, the information was also circulating on social media on Sunday. The shoe will debut in the ‘Triple White’ and ‘Triple Black’ colorways, which will be available...
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
iheart.com

WATCH: Kehlani Releases Video for New Song 'little story'

Today Kehlani dropped a black and white video for her new song "little story," which is supposed to appear on her third studio album. Kehlani co-directed the video with Alexandra Thurmond and features her daughter at the end of the video. The visuals are simply beautiful and include a small choir surrounded by wilderness.
