The Chehalis Rotary Club last year celebrated its 100th anniversary, but was unable to celebrate as the Rotarians would have liked due to COVID-19. So this year, the club is turning 100 a second time. To commemorate the centenary, the Lewis County Historical Museum is hosting an exhibit that showcases some of the club’s important community work over its years, including the original building of Penny Playground and the V.R. Lee building.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO