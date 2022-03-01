ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nina Nastasia re-releases out of print albums digitally, announces tour with Mogwai

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter Nina Nastasia has announced she’s made the move over to Temporary Residence, who have digitally re-released several of her out-of-print albums. Her 2006 album On Leaving, 2007’s You Follow Me with Dirty Three’s Jim White...

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Lil Durk Announces Delay For ‘7220’ Album Due Out This Week

Initially, Lil Durk told fans 7220 would drop today, (February 22), unfortunately that wont be happening. Lil Durk took it to Twitter to announce the delay of his album. Although he delayed his album, the Chicago native did drop some new music. Since the album would be late, he left fans with a new single and video, “AHHH HA.”
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 announces mammoth US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner

John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner. Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.
REDDING, CA
Stereogum

Sigur Rós Announce North American Tour, Reunite With Keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson For New Album

Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
Daily Herald

May Erlewine Plans a Stop at Hey Nonny During Album Release Tour

Beloved Michigan songwriter May Erlewine will be performing at Hey Nonny on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of her new album release tour. Erlewine is visiting a select few venues to promote her new album, Tiny Beautiful Things, which will officially be released to the public on May 13. Fans can attend her show at the Arlington Heights music venue and bistro to hear a sneak preview of her new songs.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thebrag.com

Papa Roach officially announces 11th studio album’s release date

Papa Roach has just announced the release date for their 11th studio album Ego Trip as well as a full tour date schedule. After a great deal of teases and multiple single releases, Papa Roach has revealed that Ego Trip will be coming on April 8th, 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Tears for Fears New Album Out After 17 Years: 'The Tipping Point' Tour Coming Soon?

After almost two decades of hiatus, the guys who brought "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" are back, but now with a brand-new album. Formed in 1981, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith built the English Rock band Tears for Fears was one of the many iconic music acts that aided the MTV-driven "British invasion" in the United States in the 80s.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Nastasia
104.5 The Team

Albany Concert Announcement! The Tour Is A Huge Success, Will Our Date Sell Out?

As of this morning we already had 26 concerts scheduled to play the Capital Region in 2022. Now we have 27 and the latest is happening in Albany!. If you like Classic Rock you will like this announcement. Even if you like new Rock you will like this announcement because this band is both at the same time. With 2 million albums sold to date, this band is setting out on the road to play those songs live.
ALBANY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto’s Stratagem Studios Plans $20M Expansion to Draw Hollywood Shoots (Exclusive)

Toronto’s Stratagem Studios, whose stages recently hosted shoots for Marvel’s Hawkeye and Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, has unveiled plans to add two purpose-built clear span stages of 20,000 square feet each at a cost of $20 million. The announcement will bring Stratagem Studios Eastside, a studio facility on the city’s eastside, to 350,000 square feet in size, with around 100,000 square feet of soundstages and another 200,000 square feet of supporting production space once the phase 2 development is completed as scheduled in 18 to 24 months time.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow an L.A. Real Estate Agent Used Google SEO to Sell Celebrity HomesQuixote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mogwai#Washington Dc#Ballroom#Outlaster#Theater Of Living Arts#Brooklyn Steel#Ma#Qc#Ne#Gothic Theater#Commodore#Wa#The Fonda Theater
UPI News

Winner's Seungyoon shares 'Born to Love You' visual film

March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Seungyoon is gearing up to release a new solo single. The 28-year-old K-pop star, born Kang Seung-yoon, shared a visual film for the song, "Born to Love You," on Monday. The video shows Seungyoon walking in a rocky, remote landscape. The singer wears...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET
thebrag.com

‘Most remote music festival in the world’ sells out

The three-day Birdsville Big Red Bash festival has officially sold out – with around 10,000 attendees set to swarm on the Simpson Desert in outback Queensland in July. The event bills itself as ‘The most remote music festival in the world’ and will feature Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Richard Clapton, Shannon Noll, Bachelor Girl and Mel Dyer.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy