Nina Nastasia re-releases out of print albums digitally, announces tour with Mogwai
By Treble staff
6 days ago
Singer/songwriter Nina Nastasia has announced she’s made the move over to Temporary Residence, who have digitally re-released several of her out-of-print albums. Her 2006 album On Leaving, 2007’s You Follow Me with Dirty Three’s Jim White...
Initially, Lil Durk told fans 7220 would drop today, (February 22), unfortunately that wont be happening. Lil Durk took it to Twitter to announce the delay of his album. Although he delayed his album, the Chicago native did drop some new music. Since the album would be late, he left fans with a new single and video, “AHHH HA.”
John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner. Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.
Sigur Rós are currently writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013’s Kveikur, with keyboardist Kjartan “Kjarri” Sveinsson rejoining the band for the first time in almost a decade. They’re going to debut some new songs during their newly announced world tour, their first in nearly five years, which will take them across North and Central America this spring/summer. Tickets will go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, February 25, and you can check out the first batch of dates below.
Beloved Michigan songwriter May Erlewine will be performing at Hey Nonny on March 3 at 7:30 p.m. as part of her new album release tour. Erlewine is visiting a select few venues to promote her new album, Tiny Beautiful Things, which will officially be released to the public on May 13. Fans can attend her show at the Arlington Heights music venue and bistro to hear a sneak preview of her new songs.
Papa Roach has just announced the release date for their 11th studio album Ego Trip as well as a full tour date schedule. After a great deal of teases and multiple single releases, Papa Roach has revealed that Ego Trip will be coming on April 8th, 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.
Smoke DZA and his RFC crew members Nym Lo and 183rd have announced a new project, Driplomatic Immunity, which will be launched on 3/4/22. The announcement comes with the project’s first track, “Trust Issues.” Rome Streetz makes the lone cameo appearance on Driplomatic Immunity. “When I locked...
ZZ Top have announced a new live album titled Raw for a July 22 release, and they'll embark on the accompanying Raw Whisky North American tour this summer. You can see the Raw track listing and Raw Whisky tour dates below. The blues-rock trio recorded the 11-track Raw in connection...
After almost two decades of hiatus, the guys who brought "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" are back, but now with a brand-new album. Formed in 1981, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith built the English Rock band Tears for Fears was one of the many iconic music acts that aided the MTV-driven "British invasion" in the United States in the 80s.
Kevin Morby has announced a new album. The follow-up to 2020’s Sundowner is called This Is a Photograph; it’s out May 13 via Dead Oceans. He’s also announced a world tour. Check out the video for the album’s title track and his upcoming tour dates below.
As of this morning we already had 26 concerts scheduled to play the Capital Region in 2022. Now we have 27 and the latest is happening in Albany!. If you like Classic Rock you will like this announcement. Even if you like new Rock you will like this announcement because this band is both at the same time. With 2 million albums sold to date, this band is setting out on the road to play those songs live.
Toronto’s Stratagem Studios, whose stages recently hosted shoots for Marvel’s Hawkeye and Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown, has unveiled plans to add two purpose-built clear span stages of 20,000 square feet each at a cost of $20 million.
The announcement will bring Stratagem Studios Eastside, a studio facility on the city’s eastside, to 350,000 square feet in size, with around 100,000 square feet of soundstages and another 200,000 square feet of supporting production space once the phase 2 development is completed as scheduled in 18 to 24 months time.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow an L.A. Real Estate Agent Used Google SEO to Sell Celebrity HomesQuixote...
March 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Seungyoon is gearing up to release a new solo single. The 28-year-old K-pop star, born Kang Seung-yoon, shared a visual film for the song, "Born to Love You," on Monday. The video shows Seungyoon walking in a rocky, remote landscape. The singer wears...
Pete Davidson is the least bit fazed by The Game and Kanye West's video for their track "Eazy," in which Ye is seen both kidnapping and burying a claymation version of the SNL comedian. According to Entertainment Tonight on March 4, a source claimed that Davidson is actually humored by...
Chainsmokers have weighed in on what they think about Kanye West sampling their song ‘New York City’ in ‘City of Gods’. The electronic duo – made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – have revealed that they only found out about the inclusion a matter of months ago.
That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
The three-day Birdsville Big Red Bash festival has officially sold out – with around 10,000 attendees set to swarm on the Simpson Desert in outback Queensland in July. The event bills itself as ‘The most remote music festival in the world’ and will feature Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Richard Clapton, Shannon Noll, Bachelor Girl and Mel Dyer.
