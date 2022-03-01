You Can Stream A Horror Film Shot In Bangor For Free On Tubi

Show some love to your favorite Maine restaurant, March 1st-March 12th!. As we hit the two year mark of this pandemic, we know that so many Maine restaurants were hit hard. First, when everything shut down for a few months, then with the endless dining restrictions. They have really felt the pinch. I have personally tried to support all of my favorite area spots, by getting take out, and just trying to do my small part to help ease their burden. Now for the next 12 days, you can show your love to local establishments that are participating in Maine Restaurant week, and if even if some places aren't, it's still a good idea to give them your business!

