ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

You Can Stream A Horror Film Shot In Bangor For Free On Tubi

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for something scary to watch? We found a flick made right here in Bangor. Maine resident Shane Grant, is a local filmmaker who is based right here in Maine. His film 2017 “Sleep Eaters” is not only based in Bangor, but most of...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Z107.3

Stephen King Fans Love To Pose In Front Of His House In Bangor

We put together an awesome photo album of people who have visited Stephen King's house over the years!. Stephen King's house on West Broadway in Bangor attracts thousands of tourists. As a result, the distinctive red mansion has served as the backdrop for thousands of photos and videos. Most visitors...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

#tbt 80’s Bangor Area Teens Get Down With ‘Bounty Bandstand’

Super cool, bitchin' feathered hair, parachute pants, and bandanas...those were the days!. I posted this two years ago, when the pandemic was just starting, and we were staring down the barrel of a few months trapped indoors. It was a nice video bowl of comfort food at the time. Now, as this is almost in our rearview mirror, you can actually go out and enjoy dancing again.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Maine Coon Cats Of TikTok’ Page Will Make Your Day

We have showcased dogs, now it is time for the cats to get their day!. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Z107.3

Help Us Break Our Record And Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Ton Of Pasta’

Let's face it; it's a really strange time to be alive right now. But one thing that helps people feel better, and makes sense out of life, when life seems as strange as it has lately, is to help. Helping friends and neighbors is a great way to make a positive impact on this world. And there's a great opportunity to do just that, in such a simple way, coming up next weekend.
ADVOCACY
Z107.3

The Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival Will Return Summer 2022

Downtown Bangor is bringing back the Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival. After a two-year hiatus, the second event since its inception will take place in the summer. Art will line the streets of Downtown Bangor once again on Saturday, July 9th for a great summertime art event. Expect demonstrations, food...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

17-Year-Old Maine Musher Shoots Moose That Attacked His Sled Dogs

Caleb Hayes is way more man than I am, even at 17. I read about Caleb's story in the BDN, and it's amazing. He's already pretty badass being a musher. I can barely control my own dog, let alone a whole team of dogs. He's been training hard for a big race coming up, but even all that barely begins to describe this tough-as-nails kid.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

16 Stories from Maine that Turned Up in News Across the Country

Maine doesn't turn up often in national news, but every once in a while, we have a story that captures reporters' attention from across the country. How many times have you been asked, by someone from out of state, one of many stupid questions, like 'where is Maine' and 'is that part of Canada?' It's amazing to me, sometimes, how little people know about our state.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film
Z107.3

Did You Know That One of The Chainsmokers Is From Maine?

One of the biggest groups on the pop charts has ties to the great state of Maine. Pop duo, The Chainsmokers have been cranking out Top 40 hits for a few years now. “Closer” with Halsey, “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, “Something Like This” with Coldplay, and their latest single “High”, which features vocals from Andrew Taggart, who is very familiar with all things related to the 207. This is mind blowing, the video for “Closer” has racked up an incredible 2.7 billion views since 2017.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Beloved Bugaboo Building on Bangor Mall Boulevard Going Bye-Bye

It’s not like you were there last week, or even last year for dinner, but it will be sad to see it go anyway. Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse actually closed the Bangor Mall Blvd location in June of 2016. So more than five years ago! But there are many locals who have fond memories of the restaurant.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Cruise Ships Will Be Coming Back Up The Mighty Penobscot This Year

For years I lived in Portland, which often felt like the cruise ship capital of the world. Especially because I worked in a restaurant in the Old Port at the time. And it's funny, because you could always tell when the ships were in town, because it just felt like a perpetual onslaught in the kitchen, hahaha.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Celebrate Maine Restaurant Week March 1st-March 12th

Show some love to your favorite Maine restaurant, March 1st-March 12th!. As we hit the two year mark of this pandemic, we know that so many Maine restaurants were hit hard. First, when everything shut down for a few months, then with the endless dining restrictions. They have really felt the pinch. I have personally tried to support all of my favorite area spots, by getting take out, and just trying to do my small part to help ease their burden. Now for the next 12 days, you can show your love to local establishments that are participating in Maine Restaurant week, and if even if some places aren't, it's still a good idea to give them your business!
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Z107.3

Ditching Russian Vodka? There’s 25 Awesome Maine Vodkas Instead.

Ditching Russian vodka is becoming a bit of a thing across Maine. It doesn't take more than a few seconds of scrolling on your phone to catch a glimpse of the events taking place in our world right now. And believe it or not, I'm not wading into that kind of political discussion. There's not much this DJ from Maine can do except sit back and watch. But that's not stopping some folks from finding a way to voice their discontent at current world events.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Yikes! Do You Remember The Enormous Ski Jump That Used To Be In Orono?

I grew up in Orono, moving there when I was in the 4th grade. My folks lived on Middle Street, behind Pat's Pizza till well after I was out of college. Growing up there, I learned a lot about the town. So I was absolutely flabbergasted when I came across a picture of this insane-looking ski jump on a friend's Facebook page, and learned that it used to stand right on Bennoch Road in Orono.
ORONO, ME
Z107.3

Ummm… One New Mainer Wants To Know If Snow Sticks To The Beach?

New Mainers never make stop chuckling. If you've ever traveled outside of Maine much in your lifetime, you're probably accustomed to having people from away ask you stupid questions about living here. Whether it's completely misinformed beliefs about our winters, to people legit thinking Maine is either still part of Massachusetts, or we're part of Canada.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Emergency Alert That Had Everyone On Edge This Weekend

I think it's safe to say, recent events taking place in the world might have some of us a little keyed up right now. That's entirely understandable and an appropriate reaction, most would agree. That's why this weekend's emergency alert, which was sent out statewide, had a few of us scratching our heads, and a good number of us checking our heart rates and reaching for some Tums.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

POLL: Who Makes The Best Pancakes In The Bangor Area?

National Pancake Day, is the last day of feasting before Lent begins on the following day, Ash Wednesday. It's a tradition that comes from a time when any remaining rich foods were eaten on the day before Lent to use them up, and fasting begins. It's observed in Ireland, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. The date each year is determined by the Easter holiday, and is celebrated exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy