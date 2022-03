Valuation/sentiment reset make the case for an overweight to the Eurozone markets. European equities had one of their best days since May 2020 on Friday. The region surged 3% as global stock markets recovered from sharp losses earlier in the week. At the morning lows on Thursday, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) was a smidgen above $60 - it closed the week near $64. For perspective, its 52-week high is just under $71. Was the washout, caused by fear related to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, good enough to mark an end to VGK’s 15% correction? Let’s dive into what’s going on with European stocks.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO