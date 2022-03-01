Morena Baccarin opens up about failed 'Avengers' audition

Deadpool and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds says that while he would join the Star Wars franchise if the opporutnity arose, he has never given much thought to the process, likely implying that nobody has approached him about it up to this point. In support of his new movie The Adam Project, it's likely Reynolds is going to draw comparisons to a number of family-friendly sci-fi classics. E.T. and Flight of the Navigator were there from the first pilot, and the film itself has a running joke in it about Star Wars (that's something fun to explain to your younger self at this point).

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO