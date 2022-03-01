ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady is not headed to the broadcast booth, and here's why

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) is seen on the sidelines during his team's NFC division playoff loss to the Rams on Jan. 23 in what presumably was his last NFL game.

TAMPA — Since speculation over Tom Brady’s immediate future isn’t likely to dissipate before September, we thought we’d join the fray, devising a projection based on the process of elimination.

Here are the organizations we know Brady won’t be joining this fall: ESPN, NBC, CBS, Fox or Amazon.

You’ll sooner see an Antonio Brown statue inside Bucs headquarters before any image of Brady working a telestrator as an analyst for NFL games. For now, those desiring to hear Brady’s take on all things football will have to settle for his weekly “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Any broadcasting beyond that — at least on a regular basis — is out. While many remain convinced the GOAT could segue smoothly from the pocket to the press box (he does have the face for TV), it’s simply not going to happen.

We’ve listed a few of the reasons here.

It’s a demanding job

First, let’s lay out the prerequisites for the gig: Contrary to some misperceptions, it’s a time-consuming and tedious craft, often requiring years to perform at a polished level.

Former Bucs tight end Anthony Becht, a veteran college and NFL analyst, said his game-week preparation typically begins Mondays at 7 a.m., when he starts studying film (usually the last four games of each team).

Over the course of the week, he’ll also create his own depth chart (with detailed player notes), focus on tendencies, talk to coaches, try to attend at least one practice, travel to the game site and attend production meetings. College games require a bit more legwork due to larger roster sizes and a greater propensity for detailing player backgrounds.

Moreover, the information Becht collects must be condensed into quick sound bites so as not to speak over the play-by-play person. “It’s not just rolling out of bed on Saturday and Sunday,” Becht said.

If Brady were to devote that much time and preparation to football, it would be as a player, not a pontificator.

Besides, he has a smorgasbord of business interests (his own production company and apparel line, and of course the TB12 health-and-wellness brand) to occupy his post-football life. He’s currently producing and appearing in a road-trip flick entitled 80 for Brady that also will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

He wouldn’t be his own boss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0eSUs9jF00

Brady calls the shots at his aforementioned other ventures. For that matter, he had quite a bit of pull at his previous football gig in Tampa, with some calling him a de facto general manager the last two seasons.

As a broadcaster, he’d have myriad bosses. On a game day alone, Becht says he’ll generally remain in constant communication with a producer and camera coordinator, all with a director listening.

Eh, no thanks.

He’s bigger than the booth

Face it, most transcendent athletes who still hang around the arena on game day are found in the owners’ box, not the broadcast one. Ever see Michael Jordan calling NBA games? Derek Jeter doing Major League Baseball? Ever see Kobe Bryant work a telestrator?

While Peyton Manning’s pretty transcendent, what he and brother Eli do on Monday nights bears hardly any resemblance to conventional play-by-play work. It’s more like their own little network comedy-variety series.

Granted, expert analysts are paid handsomely — even exorbitantly — these days. Troy Aikman reportedly is leaving Fox Sports for ESPN, where he’s expected to make about $19 million annually.

But guys with Brady’s net worth probably don’t need the work, even at that lucrative level.

He might not be finished playing

It’s curious how Brady still hasn’t used the word “retire” in any written or spoken statements regarding his departure from football.

Chances are, he’s finished, but he clearly has left the door ajar for a return if and when the itch returns. And some logical landing spots exist.

A broadcast booth won’t be one of them.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

Comments / 1

