Welcome to the world of Google Docs: the ultimate cloud-based word processor. Over the last ten years, Google Docs has solidified its position as the premier cloud-based alternative to Microsoft Word. That said, there are still many who haven’t made the switch. If you’re one of those completely new to the service, don’t worry! We’re here to help with a beginner’s guide on how to use Google Docs.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO