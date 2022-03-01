ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS announce headline show at Custom House Square in Belfast on Saturday 20th August 2022

By Mark Millar
xsnoize.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their SOLD OUT Custom House Square show in 2019, Legendary NI Punks STIFF LITTLE FINGERS are back! at Custom House Square in Belfast on Saturday 20th August 2022 alongside an all-star line-up of special guests & friends including THE SELECTER, THE UNDERTONES, RICKY WARWICK & THE FIGHTING HEARTS and DJ...

www.xsnoize.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

NME Radio Roundup 28 February 2022: Fontaines D.C., Mahalia, Future Islands and more

Judging by its formidable first two singles, Fontaines D.C.’s forthcoming third LP ‘Skinty Fia’ already looks set to be a contender for the best album of the year. Last month’s ‘Jackie Down The Line’ was a brilliantly bruising offering from the ever-impressive Dublin band, while their latest single ‘I Love You’ – which lands straight on the NME Radio A List this week – is another powerful gut punch of a tune that belies its seemingly simplistic title.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Spiritbox announce first ever UK headline show

Spiritbox have announced their first ever UK headline performance, to take place following their appearance at this year's Download Festival. The Canadian metallers play Download on June 12, and will stage their debut UK headliner at London's O2 Academy, in Islington, the following day, June 13. The show will see...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Warwick
Person
Joe Strummer
American Songwriter

Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
106.3 The Buzz

Slash Reveals Which Black Sabbath Song Has Heaviest Riff Ever

When it comes to heavy, Black Sabbath essentially laid the groundwork for what we would come to know as heavy metal today. And during a recent interview with Matt Pinfield on Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS, Slash paid his respects to the legendary band's work, even calling out one of their songs for having the heaviest riff that he could think of.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Stiff Little Fingers#Dj#Depression#Clash#The Jam Buzzcocks#Bbc Radio#Slf#Inflammable Material#Bad Religion Sugar#Therapy
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

Rod Stewart/Cheap Trick Ticket Presale Thursday, Feb 23rd

This is a BIG one! Two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick in concert at the Xcel Energy Center, July 8th. Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, has announced newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guest Cheap Trick.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Sacramento's Aftershock Festival Announces Headliners For 2022 Show

One of the regions biggest rock festivals is announcing a return to Sacramento and has released the lineup for the 4-day festival. Aftershock Festival is slated to return to Discovery Park in Sacramento October 6th, 7ht, 8th, and 9th of 2022 with headliners Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance, and Foo Fighters. Passes are now on sale for the event and hundreds of thousands of rock fans are expected to turn out for this successful event. Aftershock has been held in Sacramento since 2012.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.
AUSTIN, TX
People

INXS Guitarist Tim Farriss Loses Case Over Severed Finger That Sent Him into 'Forced Retirement'

Tim Farriss has lost his legal battle against a boat charter company after an accident that he previously said sent him into "forced retirement." A judge ruled against the INXS founding member and lead guitarist, 64, last Friday in the New South Wales Supreme Court and ordered him to pay the defendants' legal fees, according to court documents, after Farriss' left ring finger was severed while operating a boat anchor in January 2015.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Watch AC/DC blow the roof off a small TV studio

In 1996 AC/DC assembled at VH1 studios in London for a rare show in a small room - and proved they could deliver without the crowds, the bell, the canons and the inflatables. Some bands engage in "promotional activity" more readily than others, and AC/DC have always been reluctant to engage with TV and the press. Back in 2020, when Power Up was released, the raft of interviews that accompanied the album was less a reflection of the band's enthusiasm to chat than it was a necessary evil after Malcom Young's death, Brian Johnson's departure, Axl Rose's arrival and their unexpected return to the studio. They actually had some explaining to do.
MUSIC
NME

B.I to be managed by Billie Eilish’s agent under new deal

B.I is set to be managed by Billie Eilish‘s agent following a new deal with Wasserman. Earlier today (February 17), the South Korean musican’s label IOK Company announced that B.I has officially signed with United States-based talent management company Wasserman, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Wasserman is home to...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy