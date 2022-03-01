High Pulp - All Roads Lead to Los Angeles

Most people in America have grown up around sports and many have dedicated hours of time to their sport. I have grown up with a love for sports and I am now able to pass that to my children. It is so easy to go to so many different sports games and events, living in L.A. There are also many clubs and leagues in the area for young children to get involved in sports at a young age. My kids have had many opportunities locally to play on different sports teams and as a mom, it is amazing to watch them do something they love. Right now, Sophie and Jake are in softball and T-ball leagues, so maybe this spring it will be the perfect time to head to a Dodgers game! Spring season for baseball is just around the corner and baseball games in L.A. are always a good time. Ticket prices are so reasonable, and it is a great way to spend the day with the family. Dodgers’ stadium has been opened since 1962 and has since housed thousands of Dodger games. Opening day is on March 31st against the Colorado Rockies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO