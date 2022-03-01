The Chicks Reveal 2022 North American Tour with Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis

The Chicks have revealed a North American tour that will begin June 2022 and conclude in August with Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis in select opening slots.

The tour marks the first time The Chicks have toured since 2017 and since officially changing their name to The Chicks in 2020.

In 2020, The Chicks, consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, released their eighth album Gaslighter—their first release in 14 years since the group’s 2006 release Taking the Long Road—but were unable to tour because of the pandemic.

“While we were recording the ‘Gaslighter’ album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour,” said Maguire. “The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us.”

The Chicks (Photo: Sony Music)

Spanning 27 cities across North America, the tour also includes an appearance at Bonnaroo, along with Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, and more in June.

“What I have missed the most about touring is the first couple minutes of every show,” said Strayer. “The house lights going dark, the roar of the crowd and the opening song pumping through the PA. I think we’ve all missed being connected through live music!”

6-14 St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6-15 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6-17 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6-19 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6-21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

6-22 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6-24 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *

6-27 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

6-29 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06-30 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

7-02 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

7-05 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

7-06 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

7-08 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7-09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7-12 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7-14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

7-16 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7-23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7-25 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7-26 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7-29 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

7-30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

8-02 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8-05 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

8-06 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

8-09 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8-13 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* with Patty Griffin

^ with Jenny Lewis