ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Chicks Reveal 2022 North American Tour with Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago

The Chicks have revealed a North American tour that will begin June 2022 and conclude in August with Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis in select opening slots.

The tour marks the first time The Chicks have toured since 2017 and since officially changing their name to The Chicks in 2020.

In 2020, The Chicks, consisting of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, released their eighth album Gaslighter—their first release in 14 years since the group’s 2006 release Taking the Long Road—but were unable to tour because of the pandemic.

“While we were recording the ‘Gaslighter’ album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour,” said Maguire. “The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2UJp_0eSUpemC00
The Chicks (Photo: Sony Music)

Spanning 27 cities across North America, the tour also includes an appearance at Bonnaroo, along with Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, and more in June.

“What I have missed the most about touring is the first couple minutes of every show,” said Strayer. “The house lights going dark, the roar of the crowd and the opening song pumping through the PA. I think we’ve all missed being connected through live music!”

6-14 St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6-15 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

6-17 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6-19 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

6-21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

6-22 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

6-24 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *

6-27 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

6-29 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06-30 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

7-02 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

7-05 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

7-06 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

7-08 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7-09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

7-12 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

7-14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

7-16 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

7-23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7-25 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7-26 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

7-29 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

7-30 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

8-02 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8-05 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

8-06 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

8-09 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

8-13 George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* with Patty Griffin

^ with Jenny Lewis

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Greta Van Fleet Announce Fall North American Arena Tour

Greta Van Fleet announced a fall North American arena tour. The lengthy outing launches August 11 in Buffalo — the first of two opening dates for Metallica — and wraps Nov. 12 in Sacramento, Calif. A fan presale for the headlining shows begins March 2, followed by a...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Griffin
Person
J Cole
Person
Jenny Lewis
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Natalie Maines
American Songwriter

Jennifer Hudson: Born Into Music

When you tell Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson that you’re starting the interview for the American Songwriter Magazine Legends issue, of which she is a central figure, her response is, “Me?” Then she laughs quickly and follows up with a “thank you!” She does all this in a way that is true and honest. Hudson expresses the kind of “Thank you” that a friend might when you tell them their book of poetry is well-written or their apartment is well-put-together.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverbend Music Center#Blossom Music Center#North American#The Chicks#Mi#Pine Knob Music Theatre#Budweiser Stage#Xfinity Theatre#Northwell Health#Xfinity Center#P N C Bank Arts Center
American Songwriter

Exclusive: Jordan Davis Shares the Story Behind ACM Nominated Song, “Buy Dirt”

Jordan Davis, his brother Jacob Davis, Matt Jenkins, and Josh Jenkins were on to something special when they gathered at a cabin outside of Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a songwriting session. But little did they know that what they were about to embark upon was the creation of the ACM nominated song, “Buy Dirt,” performed by Jordan himself and featuring Luke Bryan.
MURFREESBORO, TN
KREM2

The Chicks coming to the Gorge for their 2022 tour

GEORGE, Wash. — The Chicks, previously known as the Dixie Chicks, announced Monday their U.S. 2022 tour, in support of their 2020 "Gaslighter" album. The tour includes a stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in August. The popular trio announced its scheduled tour for 27 cities in the U.S. in...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Chicks heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Patty Griffin

The Chicks fly into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for “The Chicks Tour” on June 14. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show is the first stop on the tour. Patty Griffin is also on the bill. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4...
MUSIC
UPI News

Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce joint North American tour

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for a new, North American tour that will begin in April. The Blame Canada tour will be kicked off on April 29 at The Ritz in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Aug. 18 at The Fillmore in Denver.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Enter Shikari postpone North American tour to autumn

Enter Shikari have announced that their North American tour dates have been rescheduled. Originally planned for March and April, the band have been forced to move their shows to the autumn now, 'Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and impact upon safe touring.' (Obviously.) A few shows have unfortunately...
WORLD
ABQJournal

Janis Ian kicking off final North American tour in Santa Fe

Janis Ian has a way of stringing together words that make an impact. She’s a pro, as she started writing at the age of 14. Decades later, Ian has leveled up to legendary status. She brings her music to the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe for a three-night stay beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 through Saturday, Feb. 26. Ian is also leading a master class in songwriting, which is sold out, on Sunday, Feb. 27.
SANTA FE, NM
NME

Check out CHVRCHES’ new 2022 North American tour dates

10 – Dundee, Fat Sam’s. During their set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, the band performed their track ‘Asking For A Friend’ from 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’ and then teamed up with Smith for a world exclusive live premiere of ‘How Not To Drown’. To cap the set off, they joined Smith in covering Cure classic ‘Just Like Heaven’.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Watch Billy Joel Honor Gary Brooker With Procol Harum Cover

Billy Joel honored the memory of Procol Harum co-founder Gary Brooker during his performance on Saturday, Feb. 26. “A great singer and piano player just passed away,” Joel noted from the stage during his concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Gary Brooker from Procol Harum. He was a big hero of mine. This was a song that came out during the summer of love.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy