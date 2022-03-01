ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Hannah Isn’t Sorry

Spin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaming your debut album I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me is a statement. It’s an embrace of unwavering selfhood in the face of detractors. Vocalist Hannah Merrick and guitarist Craig Whittle — better known as Liverpool indie-rock duo King Hannah — understand that it’s a lengthy title. But (as...

www.spin.com

Pitchfork

“Sorry Not Sorry”

Born and raised in southeast Atlanta, Omerettà the Great has been releasing hard-hitting tracks since 2016. The 25-year-old rapper received two big profile boosts in the past few years—she took a stab at Nicki Minaj’s viral “Megatron” challenge in 2019 and was cast on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta just last year. On songs like “You Ain’t Bout It” and “Reality,” she displayed the slick assuredness of a rap pugilist and refused to walk on eggshells.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

GirlzLuhDev Is "Sorry For Lackin"

Last weekend, GirlzLuhDev delivered a new single called, "Sorry For Lackin" which finds the up-and-coming rapper apologizing to the girl in his life for his shortcomings. "I’m sorry for lacking lil baby didn’t get your text / I just sent the origin I’m trying to beat you in your vortex / Vampire mode she sucking vessels straight from my neck / I play Lil Durk on the road to get your mind wet," he spits on the first verse.
MUSIC
#Liverpool#Friendship#Time For Us#Guitar Solo#Ants
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
CNET

'The Batman' Won't Stream on HBO Max Anytime Soon, Sorry

The COVID-19 pandemic, and its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of new theatrical films being released on streaming services the same day they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice. It is especially linked with film franchises that HBO Max is already associated with, like DC Comics movies.
TV & VIDEOS
WFMZ-TV Online

Marisa Tomei 'wasn't paid' for The King of Staten Island

Marisa Tomei claims she was never paid for appearing in 'The King of Staten Island'. The 57-year-old actress starred in the comedy-drama film alongside Maude Apatow and Pete Davidson - but Marisa claims she never received the money she was owed for making the movie. She said: "I actually just...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Urban Islandz

The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid. In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside The Hollywood Reporter’s Star-Studded Oscar Nominees Night Party With Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Denis Villeneuve and More

The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Nominees Night celebration returned Monday after three years, with a star-studded party taking over the outdoor pavilion at Spago Beverly Hills. The event drew Oscar nominees Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (Summer of Soul), Sian Heder (CODA), Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Chris Miller and Phil Lord (The Mitchells vs the Machines) and Diane Warren (Four Good Days), among others. (Check out more photos here.)More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Taika Waititi and More Stars Attend Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night Party (Photos)Spirit...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES

