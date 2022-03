BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The war in Ukraine is impacting people living right here in Boise. “One of my cousins, who are a very good doctor, he’s being pulled to the frontlines on Friday and he is seeing the worst nightmares. He would text me, ‘Julia, I saw this in the movies. I read about this in the books, but I never thought I would be in the middle of this nightmare,’” said fourth-generation Ukrainian Julia Marten.

