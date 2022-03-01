Jim Kerr's St. Patrick's Day Irish Breakfast Returns To Connolly's Pub

When St. Patrick's Day comes around, there's one thing that comes to mind — the color green! You don't have to have Irish in your blood to celebrate this fun day and we are big fans of the holiday. There are plenty of green foods that you can serve for the occasion, but a lot of them are vegetables. And while veggies are good, sweet treats are more fun. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with this tasty St. Patricks Day cake that includes 3 layers of chocolate cake and homemade green frosting in-between each layer. "It's a classic chocolate sponge cake with vanilla frosting," Brookes shares.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO