ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Jim Kerr's St. Patrick's Day Irish Breakfast Returns To Connolly's Pub

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years away, Jim Kerr's Irish Breakfast is back for the 18th...

q1043.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Arby's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of This Limited-Time Sandwich

If pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of autumn and peppermint flavors signal the winter holiday season, then green food items mark the coming of St. Patrick's Day. As fast food companies roll out their special products to celebrate, customers look forward to the introduction of green into the usual menu. Whether you're thinking of popular seasonal treats like McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake or even recall dunking your fries into neon green ketchup from Burger King back in 2012, there's no denying that restaurant chains take full advantage of the holiday. Roast beef purveyor Arby's is about to get in on the celebrations.
RESTAURANTS
Centre Daily

Best St. Patrick’s Day Irish Whiskey to Drink 2022

If you’re a whiskey drinker of any stripe, chances are good you’re planning to enjoy a drop of the Irish on March 17. That could mean shots of Jame-O or a splash of Proper No. 12 in your coffee, but you can do better than that. We put together a roundup of the best St. Patrick’s Day whiskey of 2022.
DRINKS
Wicked Local

St. Patrick's Day 5K returns to Brant Rock next month

Start lacing up your sneakers - after two years without runners swarming Brant Rock en masse, the Marshfield Education Foundation's St. Patrick's Day 5K is set to return next month. "We're hoping to get back to normal," said MEF President John Giberti. "It's just such a huge event, and it's...
MARSHFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kerr
Wicked Local

Newton restaurants feature Irish cuisine on St. Patrick's Day

Before the COVID pandemic, St. Patrick’s Day - March 17 - had been the busiest day of the year at Dunn-Gaherin’s Food & Spirits, O’Hara’s Food and Spirits and Paddy’s Public House. With fewer health-related restrictions in place, this year more customers can dine out...
NEWTON, MA
Union Leader

St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Jaffrey after COVID hiatus

JAFFREY — After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Jaffrey’s Main Street and will be the kickoff event for an eight-day Irish Festival. “There is nothing better than a St. Patrick’s Day parade,” Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of the Park Theatre, said Thursday. “And there is nothing better than Irish entertainment around St. Patrick’s Day.”
JAFFREY, NH
WGNtv.com

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Fun twists on traditional Irish staples

Londonhouse Chicago is kicking off its St. Patrick’s Day celebration this Saturday. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the food offerings are chefs Liz Sweeney and Melissa Blanco. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Saturday, March 12th. 85 E. Wacker Dr. Facebook LondonHouse Chicago. Instagram @LHChicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#St Patrick#Food Drink#Irish Breakfast
KSIS Radio

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Slated For March 19

The Lions Club of Sedalia will host their annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2022 in downtown Sedalia. The streets will be barricaded, and the City's open container law will be lifted within those barricades during pub crawl hours when using the official Pub Crawl cup. Check-ins will take place...
SEDALIA, MO
TODAY.com

21 Irish desserts for the sweetest St. Patrick's Day

When it comes to Irish food, savory favorites like tender corned beef with cabbage, hearty potato dishes, flavorful seafood chowders and rich stews may come to mind. But there's also a sweeter side to the cuisine of the Emerald Isle — and the delicious baked goods go way beyond soda bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

St. Patrick's Day Cake

When St. Patrick's Day comes around, there's one thing that comes to mind — the color green! You don't have to have Irish in your blood to celebrate this fun day and we are big fans of the holiday. There are plenty of green foods that you can serve for the occasion, but a lot of them are vegetables. And while veggies are good, sweet treats are more fun. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with this tasty St. Patricks Day cake that includes 3 layers of chocolate cake and homemade green frosting in-between each layer. "It's a classic chocolate sponge cake with vanilla frosting," Brookes shares.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

The Best Irish Food Specials For St. Patrick’s Day WEEK in CT

Bear’s Smokehouse, with locations in New Haven and Hartford, offers corned beef specials through St. Patrick's Day, including a corned beef sandwich and bangin' Reuben egg rolls. BRYAC Black Rock in Bridgeport has "Irish clams" on the March menu, and they sound INSANE! Baked with corned beef, carrots and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy