Barcelona ready to offer Dembele new deal just weeks after putting Man Utd target up for sale.. if he lowers demands

By John Hutchinson
 2 days ago

OUSMANE DEMBELE is reportedly poised to agree a new deal with Barcelona in a remarkable turn of events.

The French winger was all set to leave the club before the transfer window slammed shut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfbIR_0eSUo7XH00
Ousame Dembele looks to have turned around his Barcelona career Credit: Reuters

But the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal Chelsea and Tottenham, all linked with the 24-year-old, failed to make their move.

It also looked at one stage as though PSG were closing in on his signature on deadline day.

But that move was scuppered by Financial Fair Play regulation.

That saw Dembele forced to stick it out at the Nou Camp.

But now, according to Mundo Deportivo, the former Borussia Dortmund man could agree a new contract - so long as he doesn't demand too much.

The newspaper appears to suggest Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko is put obstacles in the way of this happening.

He 'must show signs of wanting it to happen' as well as make demands that 'adapt to the economics of the club'.

Barca paid Dortmund £135.5m to sign Dembele in 2017, but he has failed to realise his undoubted potential in LaLiga.

He is currently the fourth most expensive player in the history of football.

Dembele, who has scored just 31 goals in 129 games for Barca, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Sports
