ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Worst Roommate Ever’ on Netflix: Your Guide to Dorothea Puente, K.C. Joy, Youssef Khater, and Jamison Bachman

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnH0I_0eSUncee00
Photo: Netflix

Where to Stream:

Worst Roommate Ever

  • Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again.

Mad at your roommate for missing rent and forgetting to load the dishwasher? Your woes are nothing compared to the horrors of Netflix’s latest docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever. Over the course of five episodes, the true crime series covers four harrowing cases filled with con artists, illegally cashed checks, and, yes, murder.

Diving in blind when it comes to cases like this can be stressful. You don’t know who to suspect or what’s going to go wrong. You just know it’s going to be bad. That’s why we’re here to help. If you’re the type of person who flips to the end of the book first, consider this your quick guide to the cases at the center of Worst Roommate Ever.

Episode 1: Dorothea Puente

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxUVK_0eSUncee00
Photo: Netflix

Prepare for elder fraud to get a whole lot more disturbing. Years before her reign of terror, Puente was charged and convicted of illegally cashing 34 state and federal checks that belonged to the tenets of her boarding house. But it wasn’t until 1982 that her crimes got notably darker. Puente continued to take tenets, focusing on the elderly, mentally disabled, those who struggled with addiction. There were numerous reports that Puente stole these people’s Social Security checks. But then came the disappearances. Eventually seven bodies were found buried on the landlord’s property.

Altogether, Puente was charged with a total of nine murders, eight of which being her former tenets. The jury convicted her on three of those murders but couldn’t agree on the remaining six. The woman dubbed the “Death House Landlady” was given life without the possibility of parole. She eventually died in prison of natural causes in 2011 at the age of 82.

Episode 2: K.C. Joy

Photo: Netflix

The murder of Maribel Ramos is a particularly tragic one. Ramos was a U.S. Army veteran who had served two combat tours in Iraq and was a student at California State University-Fullerton. Ramos met Kwang Chol Joy, better known as K.C. Joy, through Craigslist, and the two became roommates. Ramos’ family claimed that Joy developed an unhealthy romantic obsession with Ramos during their time together. But things really went south after a conversation about rent. On May 2, 2013, Ramos asked Joy to move out because he had missed several payments. It’s believed that Ramos was murdered either that day or the next.

It was Joy’s search history that gave him away. On May 16, he researched human decay and looked at a satellite image of a specific area on a public library’s computer. Investigators searched that area later that day and arrested Joy on May 17. Joy was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life. He is still serving time, though Joy has maintained his innocence.

Episode 3: Youssef Khater

Khater came into the public light while he was living in Chile as part of a 12-bedroom hostel. As Texas Monthly explained in depth, he said he was a marathon runner who was being sponsored to set a record by running the length of Chile. That sponsorship and the $8,000 that came with it were real, but Khater wasn’t. Not only did he take the money without running, but he also scammed his roommates out of money and took $12,000 in athletic gear and $38,000 from British runner Dominic Rayner. But the worst of his crimes targeted his roommate, Callie Quinn. After promising to show her a new apartment, Khater beat her over the head with a toilet seat and buried her alive, allegedly because Quinn had told a friend that Khater owed her money.

Thankfully, Quinn survived. Khater was later arrested, and though he admitted to attacking Quinn, he claimed that he never intended to kill her. Khater’s case was especially complicated because of its international nature. He was extradited from Chile to Denmark and acquitted of three of the five charges against him. Khater served prison time for three months before he was released. So where is this con man now? In 2017, it was reported that he had been arrested for fraud in Costa Rica but had been released soon afterwards. It’s unknown where he is today.

Episodes 4 and 5: Jamison Bachman

This is the story that inspired the title for the Netflix docuseries. Bachman, going by the name of Jed Creek, moved into the house of Alex Miller. Almost immediately, he became a roommate from hell, taking lightbulbs, removing chairs, and refusing to pay rent. Miller, thanks to her mother and a phone tracing service, later learned that Bachman was actually a serial squatter, a man who used tenancy law to terrorize his victims up and down the East coast. He would routinely con his way into new homes with sob stories then try to make his roommate’s life so terrible that they would move. That’s when things got violent.

Bachman never progressed to the point of killing his roommates, but he was charged with killing his brother, Harry Bachman. The case never made it to court. In December of 2017, Bachman died by suicide in his cell at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Viewers saying the same thing after watching Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever

Netflix's latest true crime offering, Worst Roommate Ever, landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the documentary. The new series follows the disturbing stories of four former roommates and Netflix users are all saying the same thing about it. WATCH: Will...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Worst Roommate Ever': Release Date, Trailer, Background and Everything You Need to Know

Do you often fight with your roommate/s about finishing off that last carton of milk or playing music loudly while you work? Or do they always pay the rent late? If these things make you feel that you are living with bad people, then what we are about to tell you is going to make your roommate seem like an angel. Fights and arguments with the people we share a home with are not abnormal. But when those people become a threat to your existence, then you know that you have stepped into a dangerous zone. Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever explores exactly that; dangerous, violent, and malicious people who turn their roommates' lives into living nightmares.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Cat Burglar’ on Netflix: Your Guide to Rowdy’s 24 Deaths

If you thought Bandersnatch was wild, just wait. This week marks the premiere of Cat Burglar, a new interactive cartoon from the Black Mirror team. But don’t let its cute animation and Wile E. Coyote antics fool you. Between its gruesome deaths, tricky questions, and the way it plays with endless possibilities, there’s something intentionally unsettling about this interactive cartoon.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Dorothea Puente
The Independent

Mother-of-five crushed by falling 2,000-pound gravestone in New York

A New York family is suing a Staten Island cemetery after a 2,000-pound grave monument fell on an employee who was tending a nearby grave, killing her.On 28 October, according to court documents, mother-of-five Elvira Navarro, 53, was working at the Baron Hirsch Cemetery alongside her son Anthony Rosales when the gravestone came down on top of her, The New York Post reports.She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died of her injuries the same day.Now her family has sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in Manhattan court, accusing it failing to maintain safe working conditions at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inventing Anna: Fake heiress ‘Anna Delvey’ claims she spent $320,000 Netflix payout on restitution

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, whose life as a fake German heiress has become the subject of a new Netflix series, said she used the money she got from the streaming platform to pay off her legal fees.Ms Sorokin, now 31 years old, posed as Anna Delvey for several years in her 20s and scammed thousands of dollars from banks and hotels around New York.The former fake heiress was hired as a paid consultant for the Netflix show Inventing Anna that is based on her life and she used her fees of $320,000 (£230,000) to pay her legal expenses.“I paid...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security
ScreenCrush

The Worst Movie Sequels Ever Made

Sequels occupy a strange and paradoxical place in movie culture. Clearly, most sequels are financially successful. After all, if sequels didn’t make money, Hollywood would stop producing them. Yet when you ask moviegoers about sequels in the abstract, they mostly say they’re sick of them; that they wish they studios returned to making more original films and fewer retreads.
MOVIES
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Decider.com

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in HBO Max’s New Comedy?

You’ve seen pirates be cool and broody. Now it’s time to see them be silly thanks to HBO Max’s latest comedy, Our Flag Means Death. Created by People of Earth‘s David Jenkins and executive produced by Taika Waititi comes this story about a gentleman pirate who just wants to do right by his crew. But between his good intentions and passion for the job, he just may get them all killed in the process. Wondering when you can watch new episodes of this comedy? We have you covered.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Iraq
Decider.com

The Best Medieval Shows and Movies On Netflix

Beloved series Vikings ran for seven seasons before wrapping up in 2020, but fans of the show will surely be excited for its sequel, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla. (WhileVikings is not available in Netflix, you can view it on Prime Video.) The new series fast-forwards 100 years, taking place in the early 11th century and it features the stories of some of the most recognizable names in Viking-ing, like Leif Eriksson, who will be played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sam Corlett, and his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, played by Frida Gustavsson.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Was The “Little Star” Song Dominic Fike Sang on ‘Euphoria’?

Euphoria had a lot of plot threads to tie up in its Season 2 finale. How would Rue repay scary drug dealer Laurie? Would Maddy finally confront Cassie face-to-face? What the hell happened to Fezco and Ashtray?! Fans only got answers to some of their lingering questions, but they did get a [checks watch] four-minute long serenade courtesy of Elliot (played by Dominic Fike), titled “Little Star.” What gives?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy