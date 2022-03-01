ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto County, IA

Iowa man arrested in 2020 Virgin Lake murder

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa – A murder charge has been filed against a north Iowa man in connection with the death of a man found floating in a lake in 2020.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 22-year-old Brice Colling was arrested Monday night. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rollin Bontrager of Washington, Iowa.

Investigators say Bontrager’s body was found floating in Virgin Lake in Palo Alto County on July 22, 2020. The complaint says Bontrager had wounds to his head consistent with being beaten with a bolt cutter tool.

Witnesses told investigators Colling had been at Virgin Lake on July 19 and that he also made statements about beating somebody.

Another suspect charged in the incident, Allan Schwidder, told investigators Colling beat Bontrager and placed him in the lake. Schwidder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the killing on March 12, 2021.

