Cell Phones

The Galaxy Note series is discontinued, says Samsung’s smartphone chief

By Jed John Ikoba
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing Mobile World Congress 2022 holding in Barcelona, Spain has seen several key announcements from various manufacturers. One of the big announcements from Korean tech powerhouse Samsung is that the Galaxy Note will now come out as the Galaxy Ultra, according to its smartphone chief. Roh-Taemoon, Samsung’s smartphone...

