ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Woman killed by train in Colorado Springs

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4rwN_0eSUmmNH00

Update: This story has been updated with new information.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a train.

LOCAL NEWS: First statewide prison radio station launches in Colorado

On Monday, at approximately 4:45 p.m. CSPD responded to a call for assistance, according to CSPD.

Reports stated that a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation train struck a woman who was on the tracks located near Sierra Madre Street and Mill Street.

Upon arrival, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and CSPD contacted trains crewmembers and located the woman’s body under the train.

The El Paso County Coroner’s office responded and took possession of the unidentified woman.

No information related to the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the incident have been released.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are on scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday morning. The incident occurred near North Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue. Police say around 9:30 a.m. officers were searching for an attempted murder suspect out of Mississippi. Officer found him and chased the suspect. At least […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

These active cold cases in Colorado remain unsolved

SHARON MARIE COPP On August 16, 1976, a fisherman discovered a plastic bag on the banks of the Pueblo Reservoir containing human remains. Hours later, another plastic bag containing more remains approximately 20 miles away on Pueblo’s east side was found. The investigation quickly identified the remains as Sharon Marie Copp, a 34-year-old mother of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for armed robbery suspects

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a business on Saturday. It happened around 11:07 a.m., at a pawn shop located in the 300 block of Main Street. Video footage of the incident shows three suspects who were dressed in black hooded sweaters […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Drivers warned of icy roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers of icy roads in the city on Monday morning, following a storm system that moved through the area over the weekend. >> Check road conditions in your area PPD is reminding drivers to slow down, give themselves extra time, and drive according to conditions to […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KXRM

Multiple grassfires along I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported that it’s on the scene of several small grassfires on Southbound I-25 and Circle. Crews are on scene monitoring hotspots. CSFD says traffic is slow-moving on I-25 and asks drivers to be mindful of crews working in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Springs Fire fights house fire on Uintah Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is battling a house fire on Uintah Street at 30th Street. Crews are working to control the fire. They have reported that the people who were inside the home were able to safely evacuate and were not hurt. There is no word on how the fire started […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO investigates shooting in Cimarron Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has opened an investigation after a shooting was reported in Cimarron Hills. Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Mineola Street around 9:14 Friday night. According to authorities, all parties were accounted for and there is no known threat to the public. No […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KXRM

Austin Bluffs Parkway reopens after fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead and several lanes of traffic were closed after a crash along Austin Bluffs Parkway. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Communications Center was notified of a motorcycle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has reported a suspicious death on Valencia Street in the Salt Creek Neighborhood. Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time and that the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time. This article will be updated.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Polar Plunge in Pueblo raises over $20,000

PUEBLO, COLO – The Polar Plunge returned to Pueblo this weekend. The event is hosted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and raises money for the Special Olympics of Colorado. The pandemic meant no plunging at the Pueblo Reservoir for the last two years. But Saturday, 140 people showed up to bring the fundraiser back […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Roadwork planned for E Woodmen Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County crews will begin concrete maintenance at the southeast corner median island for the East Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road intersection on March 14. The northeast corner for the East Woodmen ROad and McLaughlin Road intersection will be worked on during this project as well. Drivers should be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: March 4, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jared Martinez Martinez, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery, Flight to Avoid, Fraud and […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Share your snow pics with FOX21!

COLORADO SPRINGS – Snow has returned to Southern Colorado, and we at FOX21 News want to see how the flakes are flying in your neck of the woods. Just email your pictures to news@fox21news.com, and they could appear online or on our news broadcast! Here are some of the pictures and videos that have been […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nonprofit supports Colorado Springs with free clothes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Universal Education Foundation, an organization that provides educational classes for parents and youth to create a balance within the family, set out to find creative ways to keep on giving. “We want to reach out to the community, and offer support, without asking anything in return,” said UEF president, Tami Urbanek. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Volunteers help clean up trash in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, COLO – Over 50 volunteers lent a helping hand for Clean up Cañon City Day this weekend. Cleaning up broken TVs, tires, weeding, and raking leaves were some of the challenges faced by crews on Saturday. Canon Signature Mortgage sponsored this event and provided free lunch. “The sad part of this story is […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Moose spotted in Keystone

KEYSTONE, COLO – A pair of moose caught walking along a snowy landscape in Keystone, Colorado. This footage was published by Twitter user @RehabStaffer, who said it was captured by their Nest camera. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says until the late 1970s, only a few stray moose would wander into northern Colorado from herds in […]
KEYSTONE, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy