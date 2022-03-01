ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat joins the PC and console House Party

By Neil Watton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSold as a 3D comedy adventure, House Party has been drawing in the crowds on Steam since 2017. Now though, just as a full console launch is being prepared, the music ramps up with the addition of Doja Cat. The American music award-winner, Doja Cat, will arrive in House...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Single Player Games#Party Game#Video Game#American#The Doja Dlc#House Party#Cat House Party
