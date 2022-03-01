ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro woman jailed for over 200 counts of theft, claimed she ‘found’ the victims’ mail

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1oIC_0eSUmVJo00

JONESBORO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — In early February 2022, a credit card fraud victim notified Jonesboro Police that their card was used in multiple locations in Jonesboro. The victim called their credit card company and learned that a new copy of his card had been mailed to him and that he never received it.

During the investigation, officers learned that a red Chrysler Town and Country was spotted multiple times by the victim’s neighbors parked in the street near the victim’s residence. The individuals who spotted the van mentioned that the driver of the van was stealing mail.

Louisiana man blows kisses while getting life plus 50 years at sentencing

The case detective obtained video of the suspect transactions from the victim’s credit card statement.

Officers identified the suspect to be Valerie Spence.

In the video, Spence was seen inserting the card chip to make purchases. She was also seen driving a red Chrysler Town and Country identical to the suspect van.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Spence’s residence on February 22, 2022, and located numerous items purchased with the victim’s card. Officers also discovered mail belonging to 247 different victims with several victims living in the area where the suspect’s van was spotted by citizens.

Man stabbed in face by coworker at warehouse, police say

The seized mail contained credit card offers, bank statements, birth certificates, W-2s, and other documents. Officers also found notebooks and notes that detailed profiles of victims’ information including bank account numbers, social security numbers, and copies of their debit cards taped to the page.

There were also to-do lists with tasks on them to make fake driver’s licenses, print checks, and to call victims and pretend to be with their bank. A total of 24 physical debit cards in other people’s names were located among the stolen mail. Also, officers discovered a used methamphetamine pipe and a pill bottle with methamphetamine residue.

Monroe man arrested for drug charges after being found asleep in his vehicle

Spence was placed under arrest and read her Miranda Rights. She admitted to being the woman in the video and using the initial victim’s card but claimed she “found” all of the other mentioned evidence and mail.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, she was arrested for Financial Identity Fraud, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, 20 counts of Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 228 counts of Theft $1,000 or Less. Spence’s bond was set at $50,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9B8I_0eSUmVJo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anIRe_0eSUmVJo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsyzf_0eSUmVJo00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Victor Burton/Duster
2d ago

I know they consider crime such as this as quote white collar crimes and I do feel she deserves prison time but as crowded as our prison system already are I would suggest 05 to 10 years behind bars along with ordering her to pay full restitution to her victims in addition to community service for 2 to 3 years this is a case where that we must let these people know that we will not stand for their actions therefore we should quote make an example of this woman for others to see that even white collar crimes will not go unpunished

Reply
2
Related
WREG

Man admits to six carjackings in one month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after police say he has been charged with six counts of carjacking in the last month. Officers said Charles Metcalf, 18, carjacked two victims in the same day on Jan. 15. One victim told police she was on the 6400 block of Shelby Drive when two vehicles […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen hits toddler with gun during carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was arrested after police said he is responsible for two carjacking incidents over the weekend. Police responded to a carjacking call on March 5 on the 5200 block of Flowering Peach. The victim told police he parked his car when three suspects approached him demanded the car keys. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nephew said uncle shot at wife at red light, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after officers say he shot at his wife at a red light in December. Officers said the suspect’s wife was driving near Lauderdale and Willie Mitchell on Dec. 7 when she noticed a car following her. She stopped at a red light […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kroger worker accused of recording woman in bathroom

OXFORD, Miss.– A 19-year-old employee from Lafayette County, Mississippi is accused of using his phone to secretly record a woman while she was in a bathroom. Amber Ferguson was surprised to learn an employee at a Kroger store in Oxford had been arrested for allegedly using his phone to secretly record women in one of […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Jonesboro, AR
Crime & Safety
WREG

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapon bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapon bust. According to Memphis Police, detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force attempted to perform a traffic stop on Friday around Tayner Drive and Chelsea Avenue when the driver, Calvin Beason, jumped out of his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Parkin, Arkansas mayor’s children accused of arson

PARKIN, Ark.– Two children of the mayor of Parkin, Arkansas, one of whom worked for the fire department, are accused of conspiracy to commit arson. Cross County Sheriff David West confirmed to WREG siblings Sean and Alesha Patterson are both facing arson-related charges including conspiracy to commit arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief. At the […]
PARKIN, AR
WREG

Couple, daughter found dead in Ark.; 1 arrested

Arkansas State Police say a central Arkansas couple and their adult daughter have been found dead and the daughter’s husband arrested. State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda Turner of Hazen and 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn of Carlisle were found outside a home in Hazen by officers investigating a “shooting […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Family wants justice for teen found dead on Carnes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Saturday in the University District to remember the life of a teenager killed last month. Jacobi Price, 19, was found shot to death and found dead in the middle of Carnes Avenue. His family said someone shot him multiple times and threw him out of the car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Credit Card Fraud#Identity Fraud#Debit Card#Ktve#Kard#Jonesboro Police#Chrysler Town And Country
WREG

Police: Fake contractor racked up $25K in hotel bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is waking up in jail after police say he ran up a bill at two hotels and left without paying. Milton Witsell is charged with two counts of theft of services. Police say it started last July. According to the report, Witsell checked in at a hotel and told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested in Rhodes student’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another arrest has been made in the home invasion killing of Rhodes College student Andrew “Drew” Rainer last October. Memphis Police announced Friday that Raquel Lori Frye was arrested by U.S. Marshals. Details of Frye’s alleged involvement were not immediately available, but she is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder, facilitation of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two arrested after double homicide in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men wanted in a deadly double shooting in North Memphis last year were arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force Saturday. Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Mario Moore and Courtney Riley. The victims were shot Sept. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night in Parkway Village. The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 3000 block of Capri Street. MPD found one man shot when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

One teen dead, one hurt in Riverside, Beale shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after police say a shooting happened on Beale Street and Riverside Drive Saturday night. It was just before 11 p.m. when detectives say shots rang out, striking two teenagers. A WREG crew member captured the moment first responders desperately tried saving the life of a teen critically injured. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted in attack on ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A jury convicted a Raleigh man of shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die in 2016, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The victim and others identified Deuterondus Anderson, 37, as the gunman. He was arrested two months later. On Feb. 20, 2016, the victim was returning to her apartment […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged with DUI had 5-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of driving under the influence with a 5-year-old inside his vehicle. Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they observed Danny Nolen driving recklessly in a Dodge Challenger on Macon Road. After pulling Nolen over, deputies approached the Challenger and demanded he put the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man released, second suspect detained in Whitehaven library shooting

This story has been updated to reflect the correct identity of the shooter. Memphis Police previously said Anquintonio Harvey was the shooter, but he was released without charges after further investigation. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say the man who shot and injured three boys at the Whitehaven library is in custody. Investigators developed Javontay Paige, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman makes false report after man steals car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say a woman made a false report on how her car was stolen. On Feb. 26, police say Yolanda Ramirez reported that two armed men carjacked her while she was sitting in her Honda Civic on Nov. 20, 2021, in Parkway Village. Ramirez says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Officer shoots armed 18-year-old in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured an 18-year-old Thursday afternoon. According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant to a suspect on Walnut Street when the suspect pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
WREG

MS man charged after shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — A Water Valley, Mississippi man was arrested after a shooting Friday night in Oxford. Oxford Police said they received a call about the shooting in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive just before midnight . Officers gave medical aid to the victim, who was flown to Regional One in […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

WREG

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy