This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Pennsylvania
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Juno as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"This Philly favorite boasts an out-of-this-world menu filled with Mexican favorites (quesadillas, tacos, emparedados, etc.)," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. " Dine in the heated enclosed patio that has constant air circulation and lets in lots of natural light."
Here's Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state:
- Alabama- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Inlet Pub House (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Kelly's At SouthBridge (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- 42 Bar And Table (Little Rock)
- California- Margot (Culver City)
- Colorado- Joy Hill (Denver)
- Connecticut- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar and Restaurant (Westport)
- Delaware- Columbus Inn (Wilmington)
- Florida- Grape & The Grain (Orlando)
- Georgia- La Tavola Trattoria (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Deck (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Bardenay (Boise)
- Illinois- The Boiler Room (Logan Square)
- Indiana- Festiva (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Barn Town Brewing (West Des Moines)
- Kansas- Blue Moose (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Chik'n & Me (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Boucherie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
- Maryland- Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Rockville)
- Massachusetts- 75 on Liberty Wharf (Boston)
- Michigan- Deadwood Bar and Grill (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Smack Shack (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Patio 44 (Multiple locations)
- Missouri- The Westside Local (Kansas City)
- Montana- Sidewall Pizza Company (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Phoenix Food & Spirits (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bighorn Tavern (Reno)
- New Hampshire- Revolution Taproom and Grill (Rochester)
- New Jersey- Faubourg (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Sixty-Six Acres (Albuquerque)
- New York- Vestry (New York City)
- North Carolina- Budacai (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Proz Lakeside (Devils Lake)
- Ohio- Astoria Cafe Market (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mont (Norman)
- Oregon- Eastburn (Buckman)
- Pennsylvania- Juno (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cav (Providence)
- South Carolina- Publico Kitchen and Tap (Multiple locations)
- South Dakota- The Barrel House (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Sonny (Nashville)
- Texas- Grizzeldas (Austin)
- Utah- Caffé Molise (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Leunig's Bistro (Burlington)
- Virginia- King & Rye (Alexandria)
- Washington- Borracho (Spokane)
- West Virginia- Farm Brew LIVE (Manassas)
- Wisconsin- Boone and Crockett (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)
