Sam Cozart is one of the top college pitching prospects in the country, and the Mississippi State commit certainly is not humble about it. Cozart will not graduate from Wesleyan Christian Academy High School in High Point, N.C., until 2025, but he is already turning heads. A lot of that has to do with his 6-foot-7, 240-pound frame and devastating pitches. This week, however, Cozart made headlines for a savage move he pulled on the mound.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO