The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to put up a win since the All-Star Break after impressive wins over the Grizzlies and Bucks in back-to-back games. Their opponent tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are on a three-game winning streak since the break and have already beat Portland twice this season. But those wins were by a combined six points which does have me questioning this massive spread. I guess the fact that the Trail Blazers have lost three straight games by at least 30 points has a lot to do with it. Portland was already in a bad spot with most of their starting lineup injured, but things are going from bad to worse in a hurry. Needless to say, the Trail Blazers didn’t cover any of those blowout losses and are on a three-game ATS losing streak as well. Here are the odds for this Northwest Division, showdown courtesy of WynnBET:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO