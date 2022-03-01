SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people died, including three children, after a gunman opened fire in a California church Monday night. The gunman, who took his own life, was the father of the three children, but the shooter’s relationship to the fifth victim was not immediately known, The Associated Press reported.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported that someone was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-story duplex on Gordon Drive near Nina Way. The fire was only in one unit. The person inside was rescued and taken out through […]
JANESVILLE
Schnucks grocery stores are no longer requiring customers to wear masks, another sign that COVID-19 guidelines continue to fall nationwide.
In a news release issued Sunday, the grocery store chain announced masks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required.
"Customers, teammates and vendors are welcome to continue wearing a facemask at their own discretion. We will continue to offer complimentary facemasks at all 111 of our Schnucks stores," the announcement states.
Schnucks operates a store at 1501 Creston Park Drive.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One adult, two children and an infant have been taken to the hospital to be treated for symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning in Sacramento, authorities said. The gas leak happened in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Rio Linda Boulevard in North Sacramento on Friday....
A California man was left feeling confused, devastated, and filled with questions after he went into a local Bank of America branch a few months ago. The customer, Brian Leonard deposited a check in the amount of $33,000 that he tendered from an account he and his wife owned at a different financial institution. The next day when he checked the status of his deposit, which was made via certified funds, he received the shock of a lifetime.
Comments / 0