Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Sacramento duplex fire leaves 1 in critical condition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported that someone was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire Thursday night.  Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-story duplex on Gordon Drive near Nina Way. The fire was only in one unit.  The person inside was rescued and taken out through […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
GazetteXtra

Schnucks loosens mask requirements

JANESVILLE Schnucks grocery stores are no longer requiring customers to wear masks, another sign that COVID-19 guidelines continue to fall nationwide. In a news release issued Sunday, the grocery store chain announced masks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required. "Customers, teammates and vendors are welcome to continue wearing a facemask at their own discretion. We will continue to offer complimentary facemasks at all 111 of our Schnucks stores," the announcement states. Schnucks operates a store at 1501 Creston Park Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
Sharee B.

California Man's $33,000 Check Deposit Vanishes After Bank Shuts Down Hours Later

A California man was left feeling confused, devastated, and filled with questions after he went into a local Bank of America branch a few months ago. The customer, Brian Leonard deposited a check in the amount of $33,000 that he tendered from an account he and his wife owned at a different financial institution. The next day when he checked the status of his deposit, which was made via certified funds, he received the shock of a lifetime.
CALIFORNIA STATE

