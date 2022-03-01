'The Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore

It looks like he made the band but didn’t make out in life the way he anticipated. In an Instagram post earlier this week, one of the members of Da Band, the collective of artists who were put together during the second season of the reality TV series, MTV’s Making the Band, aired his grievances against music mogul Sean Combs. He expressed having mental health issues and blames it on being in the series and the treatment he received at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.

