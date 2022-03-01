ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU OKs Difelikefalin for CKD-Associated Pruritus, Generic Diabetes Meds

By Becky McCall
Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted positive opinions for a new drug for pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), two biosimilar insulins for diabetes, and a generic version of the DPP-4 inhibitor sitagliptin for type 2 diabetes at its...

www.medscape.com

MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
Nature.com

Coffee consumption and diabetic retinopathy in adults with diabetes mellitus

We aimed to evaluate the association between the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and coffee consumption in a Korean population. This cross-sectional study was based on data from the 2008"“2011 Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey. Among 37,753 survey participants, the data of 1350 subjects with type 2 diabetes who underwent DR examination were analyzed. DR was graded using the modified Airlie House classification system. Coffee consumption data were obtained through food frequency questionnaires and categorized into four groups: almost none,"‰<"‰1 cup/day, 1 cup/day, and"‰â‰¥"‰2 cups/day. The relationship between DR and coffee consumption was evaluated using multivariable logistic regression models adjusted for age, sex, education, occupation, income, smoking, alcohol intake, body mass index, physical activity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes duration, and glycated hemoglobin. The prevalence of DR was 20.0%. Non-proliferative DR was observed in 87.8% of all DR patients, and proliferative DR in 12.2%. The prevalence of DR and vision-threatening DR showed a significantly decreasing tendency according to daily coffee consumption (P for trend 0.025 and 0.005, respectively) after adjustment for possible confounders. This tendency was more prominent in those aged"‰<"‰65Â years (P for trend 0.005 and 0.003, respectively). Our findings suggest coffee consumption might be associated with DR reduction especially in Koreans with diabetes mellitus aged"‰<"‰65Â years.
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
US News and World Report

Med School and Doctor-Patient Relationships

It is not uncommon for patients to be afraid to tell their doctors the truth. Maybe it is about drug and alcohol use, sexual concerns or other problems: not getting the prescription filled when they didn’t have the money, or simply forgetting; having the medication but not taking it, or not liking how they felt after taking it; not wanting to try an alternative to a desired medication that the doctor felt was potentially addictive; fear of the doctor's possible anger or disappointment.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes and Dental Health

As you are probably aware, diabetes is best managed with a team approach. Your team includes your diabetes medical providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants), diabetes care and education specialists, dietitians, exercise experts, nurses, pharmacists, mental health professionals and, most importantly, you! But did you know that your team should also include dental specialists? It is important to establish an ongoing relationship with a dental hygienist and dentist for your oral health care. Your dental hygienist will conduct a professional cleaning and provide instruction on routine home care and cleaning to maintain or reestablish oral health, while your dentist will perform an oral examination and diagnose conditions such as cavities, gum disease, and yeast and/or fungal infections. As part of your care, you should also receive an oral cancer screening during a dental visit.
