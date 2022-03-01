Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Game-time call Tuesday

Bouchard logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Bouchard helped out on Evander Kane's game-tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. The helpers snapped a six-game point drought for Bouchard, who has seen his ice time plummet with new head coach Jay Woodcroft deploying seven defensemen frequently. The 22-year-old defenseman could be in for a boost in usage going forward if Tyson Barrie (upper body) is forced to miss time with the injury he suffered Thursday. Bouchard would likely take over roles on the top power-play unit and first pairing. He's at 28 points, 129 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 55 appearances this season, and he's been a solid contributor when given more opportunity than he's received lately.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO