Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Game-time call Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Yamamoto (undisclosed) was ruled a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
FOX Sports

Calgary takes home win streak into matchup with Montreal

LINE: Flames -400, Canadiens +310. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts Montreal looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak. The Flames are 15-4-4 at home. Calgary is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau averaging 0.9. The Canadiens have gone 5-17-6 away...
NHL
Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
NHL
Seattle Times

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time with what the team is calling a serious eye injury. Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. General manager Brian MacLellan said the 33-year-old Swede had surgery Tuesday night and is meeting with doctors about what’s next.
NHL
Person
Kailer Yamamoto
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Koskinen will be between the pipes against the Flyers on the road Tuesday. Koskinen is undefeated in regulation in his last eight appearances, which includes one relief outing. Over that stretch, the netminder is 6-0-1 with a decent 2.63 GAA. With all the Oilers' forward talent, the team will likely use whichever goalie can at least keep the game close enough for its star-studded offense to secure wins in an attempt to make the postseason. Right now, it appears that will be Koskinen for the time being.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Posts pair of points Tuesday

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. In a much more McDavid-like run lately, the 25-year-old has seven multi-point efforts in his last 10 games. He's notched six goals and 10 helpers in that span. The superstar center leads the league with 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists), and he's added 211 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 51 hits in 53 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Snags assist Tuesday

Hyman provided an assist, fired five shots on goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. Hyman came up empty against both the Panthers on Saturday and the Hurricanes on Sunday after posting a five-game point streak. He got back on the scoresheet with the secondary helper on Connor McDavid's empty-netter Tuesday. Hyman continues to impress in his first year with the Oilers -- he has 36 points, 128 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-3 rating through 48 contests, mainly in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Ends six-game drought

Bouchard logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Bouchard helped out on Evander Kane's game-tying goal with 50 seconds left in the third period. The helpers snapped a six-game point drought for Bouchard, who has seen his ice time plummet with new head coach Jay Woodcroft deploying seven defensemen frequently. The 22-year-old defenseman could be in for a boost in usage going forward if Tyson Barrie (upper body) is forced to miss time with the injury he suffered Thursday. Bouchard would likely take over roles on the top power-play unit and first pairing. He's at 28 points, 129 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 55 appearances this season, and he's been a solid contributor when given more opportunity than he's received lately.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Helpers in back-to-back games

Nurse logged an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Nurse helped out on the first of Evander Kane's two tallies in the contest. The 27-year-old Nurse has started March with an assist in each of the last two games. The defenseman was limited to just two goals in 12 February outings, so this is a positive turnaround. He's at 23 points, 160 shots on net, 152 hits, 86 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 48 appearances.
NHL
cbs17

Raymond’s OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) – Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina’s five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond’s 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney,...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Blanked by Oilers, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers opened their March schedule with a loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Flyers played a solid game in terms of process but hurt their cause by taking five minor penalties and by passing up some open looks at the net or firing wide. Leon Draisaitl had a power play goal and two assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had an empty-net goal and an assist.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Blue Jackets options with Laine, Islanders needs

Here is the March 2 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Patrik Laine is on a heater. Do you trade him for a massive package or sign him to a short- or long-term contract? What would you do? -- @alehtonen_
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blackhawks

Get minute-by-minute updates from the United Center where Duncan Keith will make his return to Chicago for the first time as a member of the Oilers. The Edmonton Oilers will close out their five-game road trip tonight at the United Center, where Duncan Keith will make his return for the first time as opposition after spending 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flyers 0

PHILADELPHIA, PA - It was a Broad Street blanking as Mikko Koskinen made 39 saves for his seventh win in eight starts and first shutout of the season, back-stopping the Oilers to a 3-0 victory. Edmonton scored one goal each period as Leon Draisaitl lit the lamp on the power...
NHL
The Associated Press

DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Keith, Oilers 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Long after the tribute videos for Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson were rolled out, another familiar combination lifted the Chicago Blackhawks to the win. Alex DeBrincat got a pass from Patrick Kane and scored 2:23 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat Keith and the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.
NHL

