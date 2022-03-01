ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Returns to action

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Keith (upper body) was activated off injured reserve and will participate in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
Crain's Chicago Business

Ex-Blackhawk Duncan Keith sells Lakeview home

Three-time Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawk Duncan Keith, who now skates for the Edmonton Oilers, sold his home in Lakeview quickly. Keith sold the five-bedroom house on Melrose Avenue for $1.725 million, which is $50,000 less than he paid for it in 2008, when the house was newly built. Even so, the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Seattle Times

DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Keith, Oilers 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Long after the tribute videos for Duncan Keith and Niklas Hjalmarsson were rolled out, another familiar combination lifted the Chicago Blackhawks to the win. Alex DeBrincat got a pass from Patrick Kane and scored 2:23 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat Keith and the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday night.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Do Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Want to Be Part of Blackhawks' Rebuild?

Do Kane and Toews want to be part of Hawks' rebuild? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After winning three Stanley Cups and clinching a playoff berth for nine consecutive seasons, the Blackhawks have taken a step back in recent years and have been in a retooling phase. It hasn't exactly led to success because of the inconsistency of the direction on a year to year basis.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Philadelphia
NHL

Strength and skill helping Rasmussen contribute in Detroit's lineup

Detroit's versatile forward seeing hard work during offseasons paying off. At 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, Michael Rasmussen knows his size gives him a huge advantage in the NHL. Often looming over opposing defensemen, the Detroit Red Wings forward can take and initiate hard hits, use his frame to block shots and create space for his teammates.
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Von Miller free agency 2022: Top landing spots include Mile High homecoming, stint with Broncos' rival

Much like fellow stout NFL pass rusher Chandler Jones, two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller will lead the charge in 2022 NFL free agency for anyone interested in opening up their pocketbook to pay big money for a dominant force off of the defensive edge. The bottom line is rumors of Miller's demise were greatly exaggerated. The future Hall of Fame linebacker answered his unexpected trade from his beloved Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams by going on a tear to finish the season en route to hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy, putting himself in position to cash in big this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Cashes in two goals

Pastrnak scored twice on seven shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights. The Bruins got all five of their goals from right wings -- Craig Smith had a hat trick and Pastrnak scored twice in the third period. One of Pastrnak's tallies was an empty-netter. He's amassed seven goals, four assists and 34 shots during a seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old has 31 tallies, 56 points, 242 shots and a plus-7 rating in 55 outings overall, making this the fifth 30-goal campaign in his career.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

CHICAGO, IL - Alex DeBrincat scored 2:23 into sudden-death overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday at United Center. Evander Kane's second of two goals in the game with 50 seconds to go in regulation and the Oilers net empty sent the game to sudden death, but a Leon Draisaitl tripping penalty put the Hawks on the power play, leading to DeBrincat's game-winning goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hamm propels UNLV to 64-57 victory over Wyoming

LAS VEGAS (AP) Royce Hamm Jr. totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and UNLV turned back Wyoming 64-57 on Wednesday night. Hamm sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Justin Webster added 11 points off the bench.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Wins battle of the Kanes

Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews among 3 players activated

The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their captain back -- activating center Jonathan Toews from injured reserve. Toews has been out since suffering a concussion Jan. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings. Toews has played 43 games this season after missing all of last year with an immune disorder. He has four goals and 15 assists this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers trade Alex Stalock to San Jose Sharks for future considerations

Originally claimed by the Oilers on waivers in early 2021, Stalock never did suit up in Edmonton after being diagnosed with a heart condition that popped up as a result of COVID-19. In March of last year, Michael Russo from The Atletic spoke to Stalock about his experience with COVID and how the tests ordered by doctors discovered an issue with his heart that nearly changed his life forever:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy