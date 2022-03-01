Oilers' Duncan Keith: Returns to action

Pastrnak scored twice on seven shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights. The Bruins got all five of their goals from right wings -- Craig Smith had a hat trick and Pastrnak scored twice in the third period. One of Pastrnak's tallies was an empty-netter. He's amassed seven goals, four assists and 34 shots during a seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old has 31 tallies, 56 points, 242 shots and a plus-7 rating in 55 outings overall, making this the fifth 30-goal campaign in his career.
