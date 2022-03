Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO