Coors Light Ditches Plastic Rings, Switches To Recyclable Cardboard Packaging

By Phil Hall
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) announced that its Coors Light brand will eliminate plastic rings from all of its packaging and will transition to recyclable cardboard sleeves. What Happened: Coors Light will debut its new packaging on at the “Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light” a pop-up...

