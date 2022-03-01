Native Instruments and iZotope bundle Komplete 13 and Music Production Suite

Bridge the gap between 1972 and 2022 with the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22. This limited-edition music system consists of the recreated version of the Beogram 4000c turntable. You’ll also receive Beolab 18 stereo speakers and a Beoremote Halo remote control. This fully integrated music system embraces Jacob Jensen’s 1972 vision while reimagining the wheel for 2022 music lovers. Moreover, the Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 presents itself in a solid walnut presentation box that doubles as a turntable stand, Halo remote charging station, and wireless connectivity. With such a unique design, you can stream content when you’re not using the turntable. Finally, store records in the elegant walnut box. You’ll also receive 4 hand-picked albums released in 1972: David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mar, Eat a Peach by The Allman Brothers Band, and more.
