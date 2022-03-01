Blue Ribbon Brasserie

You shouldn’t have to choose between taking out a loan or gambling with your intestinal tract when it comes to having raw fish. Ceviche Dozo in Hollywood is just the place for a very affordable (most dishes hover around $10) Japanese meal that doesn’t skimp on quality, as well as a couple of Nikkei dishes, like ceviche (hence the name) and lomo saltado donburi. The whole operation is pretty much a one-woman show, which kind of reminds us of being in a real-life Midnight Diner—except in a strip mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The maki here is great and features some of the most perfectly cooked sushi rice we’ve tried (especially at this price point). But we keep going back for the hot entrees, like a from-scratch Japanese curry that feels like a velvet blanket in our mouths and comes with super crunchy chicken katsu. The okonomiyaki here is probably the best in South Florida, and is packed with tender seafood and drenched in Kewpie mayo and sweet soy sauce.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO