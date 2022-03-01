ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Blue Ribbon Brasserie

By Kenny Yang
 5 days ago
Blue Ribbon is like a movie that you haven’t seen in 10 years that makes you think: “I forgot how good this is.” This American restaurant—which opened in 1992—is known for a lot of things, such as being a destination for chefs after their shifts and spawning a restaurant empire spanning...

The Infatuation

Talea Beer Co.

If you’re at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city’s newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea’s beers are often fruit-forward, even if they’re not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don’t have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you’re drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you’d actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinHollywood

Chocolada is an Eastern European bakery and cafe that leans heavily towards Romanian pastries and baked goods. It’s located right on the main drag of downtown Hollywood and is open until 11pm on weekends, making it a great place to grab a post-dinner dessert. On those weekend nights, you can expect to be serenaded on Chocolada’s patio by a middle-aged crooner dressed in bedazzled shirts and bootcut jeans who loves to ham it up like a Vegas Elvis impersonator. We recommend the dobos cake, which features nearly a dozen slices of impossibly thin sponge cake cemented together with chocolate buttercream and topped with caramel. The penguin cake here is as adorable as it is delicious–a penguin-shaped chocolate complete with a little tuxedo concealing rich chocolate mousse.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

PastainVenice

There’s a lot to tell you about Felix. The climate-controlled pasta-making room comes to mind. As does the focaccia, that, on its own would be reason enough to eat here. You should also know that getting a table requires precision planning. But really, the main thing to note about Felix is that if you want a guaranteed excellent big night out, this is your spot. Felix is a confident, consistent restaurant where you’ll eat pasta that sends you into a fugue state and celebrate whatever you’re celebrating without any kind of hitch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Sylvester

The Sylvester is a fun bar with a Florida-inspired design in Midtown. There’s flamingo wallpaper, plenty of comfortable seating, a pool table, and some really nice cocktails - which makes sense since this bar comes from the team behind Beaker and Gray. You can certainly come here just to drink, but they also have a decent menu of bar snacks and sandwiches like a grilled cheese and pastrami medianoche.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Siciliano's Frozen Custard

This frozen custard and ice cream shop is located west of I-95 just minutes from the Turnpike ramp on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s an iconic Hollywood spot, and there can be a line out the door on weekends, especially in the summer. There’s nothing fancy or experimental about this place, which is why we love it so much. The scoopable ice cream is all made in-house, and they even offer some refreshing dairy-free options, including a lightly tart passion fruit sorbet. The sundaes are gargantuan, and a small serving is enough to satisfy two people easily. For a unique and much smaller treat, get one of their cannoli shells filled with your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or swirled frozen custard. Siciliano’s is mostly a take-out situation, and many people enjoy their ice cream or custard in their cars. However, there are some picnic tables just to the right of the adjacent sub shop, which Siciliano’s also operates.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

L&E Oyster Bar

You’ll find L&E on a particularly charming stretch in Silver Lake, on a crowded block that looks ripped from a Thomas Kinkade painting. The low-key seafood bistro is a neighborhood hang in every sense of the word: a reliable place to chill, a cafe right on the sidewalk, perfect for slurping oysters and sipping champagne. It’s a restaurant for Silver Lake people, where you’ll see couples on dates, groups of friends gossiping over oyster towers, and mysterious solo diners reading something Sally Rooney.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Krüs Kitchen

Krüs Kitchen in Coconut Grove is the upstairs neighbor and sister restaurant of Los Félix. Like its downstairs neighbor, Krüs feels more like a living room than a restaurant. The airy space—a pitch-perfect date spot, by the way—has a domed ceiling, scattered wooden tables, and shelves of natural wine and pantry supplies (which you can buy to-go). The menu is a seasonally rotating mix of crudos, pasta, and more. Because it changes often, we can't guarantee what you'll encounter here. But our last trip involved a hunk of fresh bread with anchovy/black garlic butter, smoked corn agnolotti, and beef cheek ragu—all incredibly delicious.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Camberwell Arms

Everyone’s got a pub for this, and a pub for that. One that’s just for winter, ’cos it’s whiffy in summer. Another where you go for the pool table, not for any pleasantries. The gaff that’s good for cheap pints, but bad for locals in rollerblades. Great food doesn’t often come into this, but that isn’t the case at The Camberwell Arms.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SoutherninBedford-Stuyvesant

When we come to Peaches in Bed-Stuy, we see couples, families with kids, friends catching up, and every other dining situation you can think of. It's a perfect spot for a casual weeknight dinner, and if you come for their popular brunch, you can choose from both breakfast staples and Southern comfort food like blackened catfish and turkey meatloaf. We usually order the creamy shrimp and grits made with white wine, scallions, and mushrooms or their signature granola-crusted french toast with fresh berries. The latter reminds us of a crumb cake straight out of the oven, and you can (and should) opt to get it with a juicy, boneless fried chicken thigh. No matter what you decide to eat here, make good use of the Crystal hot sauce that's on every table. Portions here are generous, and a lot of the crowd gets into the music, so it’s an overall fun time.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Tapas Lab

Seattleites can be flaky. Don’t pretend like you’ve never gotten 37 “yes” responses to a Facebook event, bought eight sacks of ice, and ended up with 10 friends, six plastic bags of cold water, and way too many defrosted puff pastry hors d’oeuvres from Trader Joe’s.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mimi's Ravioli

Hollywood is one of the best destinations in South Florida for old-school red sauce Italian-American eats, and the epicenter of all that garlicky goodness is at Mimi’s Ravioli on Johnson Street. This is a small Italian-American grocery with its own pasta factory next door. The walls are lined with freezers filled to the brim with Mimi’s own homemade pastas, sauces, and prepared meals. They also have a bakery and pizza oven where you can get fresh ciabatta, calzones, cannoli, and more. The real draw here, though, is Mimi’s homemade mozzarella, which is made fresh every day. It’s creamy and moist and perfect in a salad. If you’re not planning on making your own caprese anytime soon, you can sample Mimi’s outstanding mozzarella on a slice of pizza or even a whole pie. There are a few tables on a narrow terrace outside, but most folks grab food to-go here. Just remember they close at 5pm.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bird Bird Biscuit

Bird Bird Biscuit first opened in 2018 on Manor Road (they’ve since expanded with a second location on Koenig). It was an instant hit, drawing crowds from near and far for their biscuit-based breakfast and brunch sandwiches. First, try saying that three times fast. Next, take a deep dive into their menu and decide how many biscuits it’s going to take to soak up all the sins of last night—this is hangover food at it’s finest.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The X Pot

The X Pot is a futuristic new hot pot restaurant that just opened in the South Loop. What makes it futuristic? Robot servers, along with elaborate light projections and thematic soundscapes. So yes, this place is a rather absurd production, but it's also fun and the hot pot is good. The pots are served individually (each seat has its own burner) and you get your choice of soup. We like the medium spicy Szechuan, which has a nice amount of spice and goes great with the wagyu ribeye, lamb shoulder, and ox aorta. While the robots might bring you your selection of ingredients, humans are on hand to take orders. And, presumably, to rescue you from the robots should they gain sentience and revolt.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa, a small, casual spot in Chinatown, happens to have some of the best ramen in the city. The broths are all made in-house, and come filled with things like roast pork belly, mushrooms, and soy egg. There are also bigger dishes like curry platters and donburi rice bowls, as well as a long list of appetizers if for some reason you went to a ramen place but aren’t in the mood for soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ceviche DOZO

You shouldn’t have to choose between taking out a loan or gambling with your intestinal tract when it comes to having raw fish. Ceviche Dozo in Hollywood is just the place for a very affordable (most dishes hover around $10) Japanese meal that doesn’t skimp on quality, as well as a couple of Nikkei dishes, like ceviche (hence the name) and lomo saltado donburi. The whole operation is pretty much a one-woman show, which kind of reminds us of being in a real-life Midnight Diner—except in a strip mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The maki here is great and features some of the most perfectly cooked sushi rice we’ve tried (especially at this price point). But we keep going back for the hot entrees, like a from-scratch Japanese curry that feels like a velvet blanket in our mouths and comes with super crunchy chicken katsu. The okonomiyaki here is probably the best in South Florida, and is packed with tender seafood and drenched in Kewpie mayo and sweet soy sauce.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

The Bonnie

The Bonnie in Astoria is a gastropub, and they’ve got the brick walls and pork belly burgers to prove it. The booths here fill up quickly with locals nursing IPAs and baskets of fries in the evenings, but you'll also find some two-person tables in the back that are perfect for low-pressure first dates. You've seen near-identical menus at other gastropubs, but the quality of the food here makes this place a great option for an early dinner. They also have a large garden in the back surrounded by trees, and that's where you should grab your next brunch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Kush

We expect certain things from Kush Hospitality, the folks behind Lokal, Kush, Spillover, and Stephen’s Deli. Among these things: excellent burgers, the option to order half sweet potato and half regular fries, and very fun bathrooms. The team’s newest restaurant, Cafe Kush, delivers on all of the above - though the bathrooms aren’t quite as fun as the Walter Mercado-themed one at Stephen’s Deli. Located inside MiMo’s Gold Dust Hotel, Cafe Kush has a slight French tilt to its menu, with new dishes like steak frites and a croque monsieur. There are also a couple of Kush classics, like the frita burger and collier county chicken sandwich. If you come here, ask for a table in the “riviera” seating, which is a little outdoor patio along a small canal where you might see a manatee floating by.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Franks Wine Bar

In a lot of ways, Franks Wine Bar is the middle child of the Frank restaurant empire that dominates this half-block of Court Street in Carroll Gardens. It opened long after one of our favorite casual Italian spots, Frankies 457, just a few doors up, and slightly before their sibling pizza shop, F&F Pizzeria, which sits next to Frankies.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rowdy Rooster

There are a lot of fried chicken sandwiches out there, and, truthfully, most of them make us wish we were at Popeyes. Rowdy Rooster’s Indian fried chicken sandwiches on 1st Avenue and 9th Street are different, though. They’re crunchy, covered in yogurt and pickled onions, and they come on soft, buttery pao buns with three different spice levels—the highest of which is genuinely sweat-inducing. Rowdy Rooster also makes a few vegetarian options that are surprisingly exciting for a place with fowl in the name. Try the fried, dry-spiced eggplant or cauliflower bites in a sticky chili-garlic sauce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

