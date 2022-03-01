Blue Ribbon Brasserie

We expect certain things from Kush Hospitality, the folks behind Lokal, Kush, Spillover, and Stephen’s Deli. Among these things: excellent burgers, the option to order half sweet potato and half regular fries, and very fun bathrooms. The team’s newest restaurant, Cafe Kush, delivers on all of the above - though the bathrooms aren’t quite as fun as the Walter Mercado-themed one at Stephen’s Deli. Located inside MiMo’s Gold Dust Hotel, Cafe Kush has a slight French tilt to its menu, with new dishes like steak frites and a croque monsieur. There are also a couple of Kush classics, like the frita burger and collier county chicken sandwich. If you come here, ask for a table in the “riviera” seating, which is a little outdoor patio along a small canal where you might see a manatee floating by.
