ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

St David's Day: Photographer captures portraits of traditional Welsh folk dancers

Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Welsh photographer has captured a...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate St. David's Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a special visit to Wales this week in celebration of St. David’s Day. The royal pair visited Welsh towns Abergavenny and Blaenavon to mark the special holiday, which honours the patron saint of the country. Prince William and Kate made their first...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

The best Welsh recipes to cook for St David's Day 2022

With St David's Day finally here, it is time to get stuck into all things Welsh. Perhaps the most famous treat to be enjoyed on St David's Day - is the traditional Welsh cake. A cross between a scone and a pancake, these little griddled cakes are best enjoyed with a slick of melting butter – or, if you're more inclined to a savoury snack, served with a slice of Caerphilly cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welsh#Portraits
BBC

Royal visit: Prince William bakes St David's Day Welsh cakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been marking St David's Day in Wales. They baked Welsh cakes with members of a youth club and received a warm welcome from crowds of people during visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon. "Don't judge my cooking. It's not Bake Off," said the prince...
U.K.
BBC

Blue Peter - Quiz: Are you a St David's Day expert?

To use comments you will need to have JavaScript enabled. These comments are now closed. I've just noticed how old these comments are...2018?!?!!. Full marks only because the headteacher did a assemblie about this if I did not go then I would’ve got 0. ARCTICFOX1742 🦊foxie 🦊 , FOXIE...
The Independent

William and Kate to visit Wales to mark St David’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the nation’s people and culture – and try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy.William and Kate will roll up their sleeves and join young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, to make the teatime treat of Welsh cakes.Like many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years – and the Hwb aims to help the next generation reach its potential by providing a space for learning and supporting vulnerable young people.The duke and...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe

Comments / 0

Community Policy