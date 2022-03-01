St David's Day: Photographer captures portraits of traditional Welsh folk dancers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the nation’s people and culture – and try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy.William and Kate will roll up their sleeves and join young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, to make the teatime treat of Welsh cakes.Like many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years – and the Hwb aims to help the next generation reach its potential by providing a space for learning and supporting vulnerable young people.The duke and...

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO