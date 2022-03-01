ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

THE SPARKLE OF ELEGANCE

billionsluxuryportal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiaget showcases the Maison’s mastery of high watchmaking and jewellery arts with the Piaget Polo Skeleton a dazzling diamond encrusted timepiece.. With wafer-thin mechanics and a paving of diamonds, the new Piaget Polo Skeleton showcases the Maison’s mastery of high watchmaking and jewellery arts. Despite an array of over 1,746 dazzling...

www.billionsluxuryportal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

For Elegance and Romance, Go With a Square Neckline

Sitting somewhere between Renaissance, cottagecore, and Victorian, the square neckline has always felt like a subtle nod to the past. This elegant silhouette punctuates the collarbone while creating a linear line that feels like a step above the ubiquitous scoop neck. It’s timeless yet trendy, demure but also a bit daring—the square neckline is a study in symmetry and balance. And while its popularity amongst designers ebbs and flows from one year to the next, it’s a shape that is reliably around for the long haul.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ELLE DECOR

Sheila Bridges Just Unveiled the Prettiest New Collection with Wedgwood

By now every design devotee must be familiar with Sheila Bridges’s Harlem Toile. It’s the pattern she created 17 years ago, taking a decorative cue from 18th-century French toile de Jouy and replacing the pattern’s key characters with Black faces more like her own. Instead of toiling in fields or tending sheep, these new protagonists are at leisure—playing basketball (with historically accurate woven baskets!), jumping rope, or dancing a jig. The stories are Bridges’s answer to African American stereotypes, transforming the ridiculousness of assumption into lighthearted fun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Sparkle#Art#Elegance#Maison#Piaget Polo Skeleton
Robb Report

Made for Parties, This $139 Million Bel-Air Mansion Has Its Own Nightclub and Vodka Tasting Room

Click here to read the full article. In Los Angeles, where luxury comes with the territory, La Fin takes it to the next level. Located at 1200 Bel Air Road in the tony Bel-Air neighborhood, the mega-mansion is now on the market for $139 million.  Though LA is filled with glass box-style modern homes, La Fin’s level of opulence feels more apt for Dubai than the US. Shiny marble floors, gold accents, gleaming chandeliers and lacquered wood are just a few design details that are sure to attract a buyer who appreciates the finer things in life. More akin to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
veranda.com

Inside Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski’s Dazzling Palm Beach Shop

With characteristic charm and warmth, jewelry designer Mish Tworkowski cannot help but gush a bit. And with good reason: The Trellis Room, the centerpiece of his newly opened Mish Fine Jewelry studio in Palm Beach, is perhaps the most Mish room there’s ever been. For one, there’s that lavender hue so linked to the designer that friends and fans call it “Mish Purple.” The room’s custom-lattice walls are painted with it—an unabashed declaration of aesthetic confidence as well as an ebullient hug. It’s hard to imagine a more Mish setting than his storied former studio in downtown Manhattan.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
architecturaldigest.com

Karamo Brown Buys Sleek Hollywood Hills Home for $5.4 Million

It’s been a year and half since Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown was seen house hunting on Netflix’s real estate reality show Selling Sunset, and this week the star’s search has come to an end. According to Dirt, Brown dropped $5.4 million on a Hollywood Hills home earlier this month.
REAL ESTATE
The News-Gazette

Draperies & Interiors By Design

Welcome to Draperies & Interiors by Design, your one-stop shop for custom interior home and commercial design. Specializing in custom window treatments, furniture, wallcovering, upholstery, bedding, and more, Draperies & Interiors is sure to have the items to help make your house a home!. Product & Brand Offerings. Blinds, Shutters,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

This Is the Luxury Furniture Trend You Should Try in 2022, According To a Home Editor

So we've seen vintage-inspired furniture trends like Newstalgia and Avant Basic blowing up Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Yet, I have to admit: This all feels a little transient, yeah? Don’t get me wrong—I’m here for the nostalgic look. Not only is it edgy and retro in all the right ways, but it can bring a warm, sentimental aura to your home (which is something we all need as we enter yet another year of this COVID-19 carnival). But before you redo everything to fit an of-the-moment aesthetic, I'd like to encourage you to ease into things with one statement piece. Particularly, a piece of furniture that's trending yet has timeless lines, so you can update its surroundings—new paint, new accessories—and a decade later, it still feels fresh. Intrigued? Welcome to the wonderful world of jewel tones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

An Interior Designer’s Gorgeous Townhome Is a Perfect Example of Eclectic Maximalism

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beth Diana Smith is the CEO and Principal Designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, and she actually found the townhouse she’s owned since 2003 thanks to a former coworker. “She knew I was in the market and called me one Saturday morning with great news: She was in the process of buying a newly built townhome and the deal for two of the other units had just fallen through,” Beth begins. “I raced over and met the builder. I loved that it was a new build and it was the best property that I had viewed at the time that was in my price range. The rest is history. I love that I have an attached garage, which is amazing during bad weather and when I need to lug packages. I also have a room for an office, a powder room for guests, and a bonus room behind my garage that I’m planning to finally do something with this year after it’s spent the last few years as storage.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bella White

Farmhouse Living Room Decor Ideas with Smart Peel and Stick Wall Tiles

How to create a rustic, country aesthetic in your living room with smart peel and stick walll tiles?Living Room farmhouse wall decor is an art form. You can't just throw some furniture in your living room and call it a day. There's more to consider than meets the eye when you want to create the perfect living space.
Hypebae

Hajime Sorayama x Richardson Team Up on Incense Chamber and Apparel

Hajime Sorayama and Richardson have teamed up to release an incense burner accompanied by an apparel capsule. The Japanese artist’s signature erotic art comes to life in the form of a phallic incense chamber made out of polished metal. “I made this sculpture based on Andrew’s request but it has hidden context about my respect to [Gustave] Courbet. This collaboration with Richardson should hook up his attitude to break taboo,” Sorayama explains. Priced at $10,000 USD each, the piece is limited to five pieces only and will be available exclusively at Nanzuka Underground in Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

How to turn root tops into a sparkling salad – recipe

Market vendors sat on the ground next to mountains of carrots, beetroots, radishes and onions. What struck me about this Moroccan market, however, wasn’t just the sheer scale of these piles of fresh vegetables, but the fact that they all had their green tops still. Bushy-tail-like carrot tops outshone and complemented the vivid colour of the carrots themselves, beetroot leaves were perky and reminded me of ruby chard, and the radish greens were crisp and appetising. Seeing all this abundance made it all too clear that this was fresh, nutritious food that’s often stripped from the plant and discarded, and not even saved for animal feed or composting into the soil. Especially once you learn that the tops and even the stalks can be whizzed up, so long as they are finely cut before blending to avoid any stringy, fibrous pieces ruining your root top pesto or salsa.
RECIPES
My Fox 8

Best sparkling water maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many people enjoy carbonated water as an alternative to drinks with various additives, but picking the right sparkling water maker could easily make or break the experience. Whether you plan to make sparkling water or a number of other possible sodas and carbonated beverages, a carbonating machine is a great kitchen item to have around.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

18 bedroom ideas to achieve a country-inspired look at home

A country bedroom can be somewhat difficult to define; country design schemes can run the gamut from rustic farmhouse, to quaint cottagecore, to grand country estate. But there are a few hallmarks of a country-inspired bedroom no matter what style you favour – namely a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, some nature-inspired colours or patterns, and a use of natural materials such as wood, cotton, or linen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy