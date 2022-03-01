Vince McMahon Wrestling, AEW Revolution, Tony Khan Announcement | Pillar To Post

UFC 272 live stream results: Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will collide TONIGHT (Sat., March 5, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’ll have the real-time play-by-play updates right here, as they happen, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. UFC 272 also features the Catchweight showdown between former Lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and late replacement, Renato Moicano, who steps in for the ailing Rafael Fiziev at 160 pounds. Elsewhere on the PPV main card, Kevin Holland makes his Welterweight return opposite Alex Oliveira, while Greg Hardy competes for what may be the final time under the UFC banner opposite Moldovan bruiser, Serghei Spivac.
