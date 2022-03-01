ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Opening Statement of Ranking Member Frank Lucas at Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee Hearing on NASA's Artemis Initiative

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Today at a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing entitled, "Keeping Our Sights on Mars Part 3: A Status Update and Review of NASA's Artemis Initiative," Ranking Member Frank Lucas expressed his concern about Congress' failure to prioritize space exploration missions, while pressing...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

First Crewed Artemis Mission to the Moon Delayed Until 2026: NASA

NASA's first crewed Artemis mission will see launch no earlier than 2026, the agency has said. The announcement comes after NASA notified of delays on Artemis 1's uncrewed flight around the Moon. Last week, the agency indicated that it would launch no earlier than May, but even that timeline is in doubt, Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House hearing reviews NASA’s planned mission to Mars

The House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee held an online status update and review of NASA’s Artemis Initiative on Tuesday. Watch the hearing in the player above. The launch of a joint Europe-Russia mission to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, the European Space Agency said Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lucas
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artemis#Space Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy