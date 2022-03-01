Opening Statement of Ranking Member Frank Lucas at Space & Aeronautics Subcommittee Hearing on NASA's Artemis Initiative
Today at a House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing entitled, "Keeping Our Sights on Mars Part 3: A Status Update and Review of NASA's Artemis Initiative," Ranking Member Frank Lucas expressed his concern about Congress' failure to prioritize space exploration missions, while pressing...www.spaceref.com
